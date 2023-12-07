Biden pushes back on claim he 'did not talk' with Hunter's business partners: 'Another blatant lie'

President Biden on Wednesday began blasting his critics on social media after denying allegations that he had affairs with business associates linked to his son Hunter Biden.

During a press conference at the White House, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden if he would tell the American people ahead of a potential impeachment inquiry that he had “interacted with so many people” including his son and brother’s foreign business associates. Because”.

Biden responded, “I’m not going to make any comment. I didn’t, and that’s just a pack of lies.” “They’re lies. I didn’t say that. They’re lies.”

New records released by the House Ways and Means Committee revealed that as vice president, Biden used email aliases and private email addresses hundreds of times to communicate with son Hunter Biden and Hunter’s business associates.

House GOP report says DOJ deviated from ‘standard procedures’, gave Hunter Biden ‘special treatment’ in investigation

Biden faced mockery from his critics on social media after denying allegations of business ties to associates of his brother and son. (MSNBC)

Nelson cited recent polling by the Associated Press that found that nearly 70% of Americans, including 40% of Democrats, believe Biden has acted unethical or illegal when it comes to his family’s business interests. Worked properly.

House Republican leaders revealed they expect to hold a formal vote next week on a measure that would formally launch an impeachment inquiry into the president. The revelation that Congress may soon consider impeachment comes shortly after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed an entity owned by Hunter Biden showing “monthly payments made directly to Joe Biden.” Record released.

Critics on social media objected to Biden’s denial, some responding with derision.

“Come on!” Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, jokingly used the phrase Biden himself frequently uses.

The Spectator’s contributing editor Stephen Miller invited followers to “watch this with the sound off,” seemingly inferring something from Biden’s body language in the video.

Republican strategic communications director Tommy Pigott wrote, “The evidence shows: Biden met with at least 14 of Hunter’s aides on 16 occasions from 2010 to 2018. Hunter put him on speakerphone during meetings at least two dozen times. kept.” “He was on hundreds of emails using an alias with one of Hunter’s associates.”

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ivan Vucci)

IRS whistleblower to testify behind closed doors amid Biden impeachment inquiry

“We’ve gone from where Biden never talked to Hunter and his associates, he talked to them, but not about trade, he talked to them about trade, but they didn’t get paid, and now we came back, he had never talked to them at all,” wrote Mark Hemingway, senior writer for RealClearInvestigations.

Outkick writer Ian Miller wrote, “Putting aside the fact that Biden is struggling so much here, we already know he has interacted with Hunter’s business associates, making this another blatant lie Is.” “Wonder when the media ‘fact checkers’ will get this right.”

Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson argued that Biden’s statement in the exchange was “the most brazen lie Biden has ever told and doesn’t actually match what his defenders in Congress and the White House say on an almost daily basis.” Eats.”

Doug Powers of Twitchy quipped, “’That’s a lie’ he said while running away so no one could follow him.”

GrabBien founder Tom Elliott joked as if Biden had said “’Which reminds me, please give me another $60 billion for Hunter’s Ukrainian friends.’”

