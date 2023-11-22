Biden proposes ban on cable cord-cutting fees

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday announced a rule proposal to ban early termination fees for cable and satellite service contracts.

The proposed rule would require cable operators and direct broadcast satellite, or DBS, providers to eliminate early cancellation fees. According to the FCC release, cable and DBS companies will also be required to provide customers a prorated credit or rebate for the remaining days of the billing cycle following cancellation.

“Nobody wants to pay junk fees for something they don’t want or can’t use,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “When companies charge customers early termination fees, it limits their freedom to choose the service they want.”

The proposed rule is part of the White House’s larger focus on eliminating surplus fees under President Joe Biden’s July 2021 executive order to boost competition in the U.S. economy.

According to that order, cable television is an area where fees may prevent competition because of the costs associated with canceling services or switching service providers.

President Joe Biden said, “Companies shouldn’t lock you into services you don’t want with big fees.” said through x on Tuesday. “This is unfair, increases costs and stifles competition. We are doing something about it.”

The FCC previously announced that it would implement broadband consumer labels – easily accessible information to consumers about the functions and costs of broadband service, similar to food nutrition labels. The agency has also proposed “all-in” pricing for cable and satellite services, so that customers can see the total service cost, fees included, up front.

Rosenworcel said, “In an increasingly competitive media market, we must make it easier for Americans to use their purchasing power to foster innovation and expand competition within the industry.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com