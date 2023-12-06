Biden once again plans $10,000-$20,000 in student loan forgiveness, it's not for everyone

President Joe Biden is returning to familiar territory as his administration searches for an acceptable way to authorize more student loan forgiveness.

According to a draft released by the Education Department this week, the President’s new effort to reduce federal student loan balances — Plan B after the Supreme Court struck down his first initiative — will affect a narrow group of borrowers, but dollars The amount will be the same. ,

To help people get out of a heavy interest burden, borrowers whose balances have grown rather than fallen will have up to $10,000 or $20,000 wiped from their balance, or forgiven, depending on their circumstances. This is the same cap that the President previously sought to eliminate for all borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

“They seem to like the $10,000 and $20,000 numbers, which were the same as the first attempt at forgiveness,” author Mark Kantrowitz, a nationally recognized expert on student loans, wrote in an email.

The numbers help illustrate what the administration has been working on since June, when the Supreme Court ruled that the President had promised to forgive balances for the estimated 40 million people with outstanding college loans.

Even though fiscal conservatives dismissed that plan as a condescending subsidy that would unfairly burden taxpayers, Biden said he would never stop fighting for the millions of Americans who want to buy a home or save for retirement. may not be able to because they are burdened with student debt.

This time, in addition to focusing on specific circumstances, the Department is introducing a negotiated rulemaking process, where proposed rules are debated by a committee representing all the groups that will be affected by them, That includes schools, borrowers, regulators and state attorneys general. ,

“We know there are so many hardworking Americans and families out there who still need help,” Education Secretary Michael Cardona said in a statement Monday. He said $127 billion in debt from 3.6 million borrowers has already been canceled under existing forgiveness programs. “This rulemaking process is about standing up for borrowers who have been failed by the country’s broken student loan system and creating new rules that will reduce the burden of student debt in this country.”

The latest draft of the rules released ahead of the committee’s third meeting next week would forgive excess balances for borrowers who owed more than they owed when they started repaying their loans.

Certain low-income borrowers (for example, someone with a family of four who makes no more than $67,500 a year), as well as anyone who makes $125,000 or less per year and the new SAVE income-based payment plan Is enrolled in, will be elevated. His excess balance was removed to $20,000. Everyone else will get up to $10,000.

When unpaid interest accumulates, or even more interest accumulates, the balance can become large.

People who repay their loans according to income are especially susceptible to falling behind in this way because their monthly payment amount is based on how much they can afford, not how much they owe. For example, if you can only make payments of $30 per month, but the interest earned is $50, they may be charged interest on $20.

That’s why the new SAVE plan, made available earlier this year, waives any accrued interest not included in the enrolled borrower’s monthly payment amount ($20 in the example above). Without it, a low-income borrower’s balance could grow by nearly 78% over a 20-year repayment period, according to the Department of Education.

The rulemaking committee is not required to agree on the rules, although the goal is to reach consensus before they are presented for public comment and then adopted. Other proposals before the committee include:

Forgiveness of balance due for borrowers who first began repayment 20 years ago (if they have loans from undergraduate school) and 25 years ago (if they have loans from graduate school.)

Forgiveness of balances for borrowers who are eligible for forgiveness under existing programs (such as for public servants) but have not yet applied for it.

Waiver of balance amount for those borrowers who studied in schools identified as failing due to some form of misconduct or otherwise.

Source: themessenger.com