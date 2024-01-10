Biden offers millions to companies to help US break Russia's monopoly on vital resources

The Biden administration unveiled a radical new plan at the global climate summit in Dubai last month to replace coal and compete again with Russia and China on technology pioneered by American scientists.

The United States led nearly two dozen other countries in pledging to triple the world’s nuclear energy supply by 2050. While most reactors under construction in other countries today are Russian models, the US promoted its own growing slate of high-tech startups on cutting-edge reactor designs as an American alternative to working with the Kremlin.

The big problem with that pitch? Small, next-generation nuclear reactor companies like the one owned by billionaire Bill Gates are designed to run on a powerful but rare type of uranium fuel with only one commercial supplier on the market: the Russian government.

Last autumn, a facility in Ohio began the nation’s first domestic production of what is called high-assay low-enriched uranium, or helu (pronounced Grass,Lining, But it is still on a small scale.

Now the Biden administration is trying to woo more companies into the market.

On Tuesday, the Energy Department offered a minimum of $2 million to private companies to begin producing HALEU domestically, matching $500 million of federal dollars for nuclear fuel production from President Joe Biden’s climate-spending law, the Inflation Reduction Act. This is the second part of the installment. , The agency first announced a separate part of the HALEU-construction process in November.

Ali Zaidi, Biden’s national climate adviser, said in a statement, “Boosting our domestic uranium supply will not only advance President Biden’s historic climate agenda, but will also enhance America’s energy security, create good-paying union jobs And our economic condition will be stronger.” Competitiveness.”

Ali Zaidi, Biden’s national climate adviser, hailed the latest funding for HALEU production as an important step in rebuilding the US domestic supply chain for nuclear energy.

Joshua Roberts via Getty Images

All 93 nuclear-fission machines operating in U.S. power plants today are conventional light-water reactors, based on technology first commercialized in the 1950s that uses the tremendous heat released from fission reactions to boil water. It produces steam that rotates turbines to generate large amounts of energy. Nonstop zero-carbon electricity.

Light-water reactors are built to handle only fuel made from uranium enriched to 5% using high-speed gas centrifuges into the unstable uranium-235 isotope required for sustained fission reaction. Many of the “advanced” reactors now competing for regulatory approval in the US are designed to handle fuel enriched up to 20%, meaning the technology can handle up to four times more uranium per unit than the conventional variety. Uses energy.

While the US and its allies imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia’s oil, gas and mining companies following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s state-owned Rosatom remained immune as the fourth-largest source of conventional fuel imports for US utilities. happened.

This cannot be true forever. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month passed a law calling for the US to ban Russian uranium imports.

The US produced most of its own reactor fuel. As part of the 1990s, a Clinton-era agreement encouraged Russia, which was struggling after the Soviet Union, to dismantle its nuclear weapons, however, and the US to purchase any reactor fuel made from the weapons. Agreed. Cheap supplies of Russian fuel drove American reactors out of business, with the last facility closed a decade earlier.

Russia has alternatives to existing reactors.

Canada, Kazakhstan and Australia – respectively the top three suppliers of uranium to the US – are all looking to increase mining. France’s state-owned uranium company Orano announced plans in October to increase enriched fuel production by 30%. Three new uranium mines have begun production in Arizona and Utah in the past few months.

But the next-generation reactors that HALEU requires suffer from the classic chicken-versus-egg problem. Who can confidently invest in building the first such reactor that requires Russian fuel while the US is doing business with Moscow? Who can confidently invest in enriched fuel for reactors that do not currently exist and have not yet been licensed in the US?

The federal government is providing the answer to both by spending billions of dollars to boost advanced reactors and fuel production, in the hope that they can move forward together in time for the projected start of new nuclear rollouts in the early 2030s. Are.

But Edward McGinnis, who spent 30 years working on nuclear power at the Energy Department before becoming chief executive of the fuel-recycling startup Curio, said the Biden administration is ignoring an important potential source of HALEU: nuclear waste.

In the background, the COGEMA factory rises from the landscape. The factory in La Hague specializes in treating used nuclear fuel extracted from reactors owned by French, European and Asian power companies. Treatment involves separating the individual components, then packaging, to collect reusable fuel such as uranium and plutonium from the non-recyclable components that contain most of the radioactivity for safe containment.

Pichal Frederick via Getty Images

Spent uranium pellets from conventional reactors after a two-year fuel cycle still contain 97% of their energy – which is why the material remains dangerously radioactive for so long. Companies like Curio want to use special equipment to separate all the different radioactive isotopes from nuclear waste, dramatically reducing the amount of toxic material that needs to be stored over long periods of time and reducing the amount of reactor fuel produced domestically. Supply can be increased.

Recycling nuclear waste is a complex process that the US government feared in the 1970s would increase the supply of radioactive material for weapons, leading to a ban on opening the country’s first facility. France, Russia, and Japan all built plants to reprocess uranium fuel. While the US lifted its ban on nuclear recycling in 2005, no company has yet made a serious effort to build a new facility.

The IRA legislation that provided new funding for HALEU production did not include recycling of nuclear waste.

The draft paper of the Energy Department’s latest request for proposals to enrich HALEU states on page 8 that the uranium used to make the fuel “must have been mined and converted, and did not come from a source that is Have been recycled or reprocessed.”

“When we’re saying we need to support Heleuy, what some people don’t realize is that recycling can be one of the two solid legs of our future nuclear fuel domestic production capacity,” McGinnis said by phone Tuesday. Is.”

The main federal effort to finance nuclear waste recycling is the Department of Energy’s experimental ARPA-E program, which awarded $38 million to companies and laboratories for research through 2022, including $5 million to Curio.

Rep. Chuck Fleischman (R-Tenn.), who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Water and Energy, put $15 million toward reprocessing uranium fuel in the latest federal budget proposal to give companies the time it takes to license and locate an actual plant. To help move beyond the research stage. ,

McGinnis said the U.S. hasn’t even considered spending that kind of money on nuclear waste recycling in at least 15 years. He called on the Senate and White House to support the measure in budget negotiations.

He said, “You are not only complementing conventional uranium mining, but also solving the nuclear waste problem to a large extent, by doing extraction from our so-called nuclear waste.” “It’s a win-win.”

Support HuffPost

The stakes have never been higher

At HuffPost, we believe everyone deserves high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can pay for an expensive news subscription. That’s why we’re committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely available to everyone.

Our news, politics and culture teams spend time and care producing rigorous investigations and well-researched analyses, as well as working on quick but robust daily tasks. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with the well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voice and Opinion put real stories from real people at the center.

Help us keep news free for everyone by giving as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.

At HuffPost, we believe everyone deserves high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can pay for an expensive news subscription. That’s why we’re committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely available to everyone.

Help us keep news free for everyone by giving as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the foundation of our democracy is at risk. A vibrant democracy is impossible without an informed citizenry. That’s why HuffPost’s journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.

We can’t do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 per month.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the foundation of our democracy is at risk. At HuffPost, we believe a vibrant democracy is impossible without an informed citizenry. That’s why we keep our journalism free for all, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls.

Our newsroom continues to bring you rigorous investigations, deeply researched analysis and timely information on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we don’t take lightly — and we need your help.

Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 per month.

Source: www.huffpost.com