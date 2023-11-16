The US president also urged Israel to be “extremely cautious” in its military operation against Gaza’s main hospital.

Advertisement

Joe Biden says he is “mildly hopeful” that a deal will be reached to free the more than 200 people held hostage in Gaza.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself because I don’t know what happened in the last four hours, but we have had very good cooperation from the Qataris,” the US president said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Qatar is leading the ongoing talks between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife said Wednesday that a hostage in the Gaza Strip gave birth to a child in captivity.

When reporters asked about the Israeli military raid against Gaza’s largest hospital, Biden responded: “We discussed the need to be extremely careful.”

Israeli troops and tanks attacked al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza early Wednesday, sparking serious international concern for thousands of seriously ill patients and displaced civilians trapped inside the facility.

The Israeli military has accused Hamas of using the medical facility as a military base – which Hamas and the hospital staff deny.

“The idea that they [Israel] Simply standing by and doing nothing is not realistic. This is not carpet bombing. This is different. They’re going into the tunnels, they’re going to the hospital. They also bring incubators. They bring other means to help people in the hospital,” Biden said.

He added: “The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledge that they have an obligation to exercise as much caution as possible in pursuing their targets. It’s not like they’re running to the hospital and knocking on doors, you know, pulling people aside and shooting people indiscriminately.”

Dozens of Israeli soldiers, some wearing hoods, stormed the hospital early Wednesday, according to a journalist working with AFP at the site.

The soldiers shouted in Arabic, “All people 16 years of age and older, raise your hands in the air and walk out of the buildings toward the inner courtyard to surrender.”

The journalist said that they also searched crying women and children. In the corridors of the hospital, soldiers sometimes fired into the air while moving from one room to another.

Dwindling supplies and lack of water or electricity have put those inside the medical facility in a dire humanitarian situation, leaving the hospital with no way to run incubators and other life-saving equipment.

Gaza’s health ministry said 40 patients, including three infants, had died after Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel on Saturday.

After days without refrigeration, mortuary workers dug a mass grave for 120 bodies in the yard on Tuesday.

While Israel says it is willing to allow the evacuation of staff and patients, some Palestinians have said that Israeli forces have fired on those evacuated.

The war was sparked by a Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7, unprecedented since Israel’s creation.

According to officials, about 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians. Israel abducted approximately 240 people, including foreign nationals.

Advertisement

In retaliation, Israel vowed to “destroy” Hamas, continuously shelling the Gaza Strip and almost completely besieging it.

According to Palestinian officials, Israeli bombing killed 11,500 people, mostly civilians, including 4,710 children.

Washington, which provides significant military aid to Israel, has provided unwavering support to its ally since the attack and has said it has the right to defend itself against Hamas while worrying about the large number of Palestinians killed. .

Source