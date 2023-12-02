(Bloomberg) — COP28 Daily Report: Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of the climate summit straight to your inbox.

The Biden administration finalized strong new mandates on Saturday to crack down on methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, forcing companies to replace leaking equipment and regularly search for released gas.

The final regulation announced by the US Environmental Protection Agency and Biden administration officials at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai comes amid a global focus on methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas that is less than carbon dioxide in warming the atmosphere. 80 times more powerful. The first two decades after its release. The rule is the culmination of a three-year EPA quest to curb methane emissions from existing oil wells and equipment – ​​coming nearly a decade after the first initial steps were taken to indirectly control that pollution.

Oil and gas operations are the largest industrial source of methane pollution in the US. While methane is the major component of natural gas – and is valuable as a source of energy – the gas can accidentally leak from pipelines and processing equipment, or escape and flare up in oil wells, including those that contain the fossil fuel. There is a lack of infrastructure to go there.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the plan represents “historic action to reduce climate pollution.”

“We have created these technology standards to advance American innovation and lead the industry in accelerating methane technology,” he said in a news release.

The U.S. government estimates the requirements will prevent about 58 million tons of methane from being released into the atmosphere from 2024 to 2038. And because of the potential of methane, it is almost equivalent to all the carbon dioxide emitted by the power sector in 2021.

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, said the requirements are set to be the strongest in the world – providing inspiration for other countries to “get to zero methane as a major climate risk”.

The measure was tightened from earlier proposals to include a requirement to phase out regular flows of natural gas from newly constructed oil wells. Environmental activists criticized earlier iterations of the plan for not doing enough to follow the practice, because burning methane produces carbon dioxide, and, when flares burn inconsistently, methane is discharged instead. Routine flaring of some low-emissions existing wells would be eliminated.

But the EPA also gave companies more time to replace some leak-prone equipment, as industry officials warned that long supply chain delays would make it impossible to purchase new equipment in time.

Read more: Oilfield supply crisis jeopardizes Biden’s effort to stop methane leaks

The EPA stuck with its controversial plan to empower private citizens and groups to help the industry investigate oil and gas companies’ incidents when notified by the agency that third parties have conducted illegal activities at their sites. But large emission events have been detected. The planned super emissions program will effectively increase the role and importance of methane monitoring – whether by workers with infrared cameras or by satellites circling the globe. Proponents say the initiative could prompt oil companies to respond more quickly to leaks that might otherwise go unreported.

Read more: Companies push back against science showing their methane pollution

However, in response to industry criticism, EPA changed its earlier proposal to ensure that the agency investigates those third-party reports first and limit when they can be filed.

The EPA estimates that the requirements could add an additional 25 cents to the price of a barrel of oil in 2038—though the agency estimates the net net cost of avoiding climate and human health harms associated with ozone exposure would be at least $7.3 billion per year. Estimates profits.

The American Petroleum Institute said it was still reviewing the regulation.

“We share the Administration’s goal of reducing methane emissions, and smart federal regulation can help build on the progress the industry has made so far,” said Dustin Meyer, API’s senior vice president of policy. “To be truly effective, this rule must balance emissions reductions with the need to meet growing energy demand.”

Oil industry leaders have emphasized that many companies are already moving more aggressively to curb methane pollution — especially as it comes as natural gas is being touted as a clean alternative to coal. Green undermines authenticity.

But environmentalists say the mandate will also motivate backward people to clean up.

“Industry leaders are already doing what these rules will require,” said Manish Bapna, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council. “With these standards in place, everyone else will need to cut back on their harmful pollution, too.”

