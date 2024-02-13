Biden joins TikTok—it's like grandpa crashing a teen party

Biden’s re-election campaign has launched a TikTok account in a move to reach young voters , [+] This comes as the popular short-form video platform faces concerns over its ties with China. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg © 2024 Bloomberg Finance LP

President Joe Biden has attempted to reach out to younger Americans by joining TikTok, and posted its first video on Sunday – in which Mr Biden is fielded Super Bowl-themed questions before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Shown while replying.

However, he has already received pushback from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for joining the Chinese-owned platform, which is banned on U.S. government devices due to data privacy and national security concerns. The White House has been accused of sending mixed messages over Biden’s use of the app.

The President signed legislation blocking most federal government devices from using TikTok in 2022.

Beyond the bad aspects of putting Biden on a platform that lawmakers at the federal and many state levels have warned could compromise American security, the question is why the president signed on only now.

Scott Tallon, assistant professor of public communications at American University, said, “It’s like little kids are hosting a party, things are going great and then they hear that their grandpa is late because he wasn’t invited. Have been.”

Reaching Disengaged Audiences

Susan Schreiner, a technology industry analyst at C4 Trends, suggested the Biden team could be tapping into a market that lawmakers have ignored. While TikTok’s move carries a certain amount of risk – the campaign has also announced that it is “taking enhanced security precautions around our devices and incorporating a sophisticated security protocol to ensure the safety and security of our users” while on the app. “.

He explained, “Despite government security concerns, and TikTok being banned on most US government devices – it would be a smart strategic move for Biden’s team to lean into internet culture to reach young voters through TikTok.” Is.” “Candidates must confront the fact that this is a platform where they can connect with key demographics – especially in a media ecosystem that is more fragmented and personalized than ever before. Today, people are facing many ‘non- “gets its news from ‘traditional’ sources, including TikTok.”

The youth vote was a really important voting group, with record high turnout in the last election. Nearly 50% of that block voted in 2020, while nearly 65% ​​of voters between the ages of 18 and 24 voted for the Democratic president, according to Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Biden has failed to garner similar enthusiasm this year, so he is now attempting to reach out to them through popular social media apps.

“Posting on TikTok is about meeting these young voters where they are and rebuilding support for Biden among them,” Schreiner said. “It’s about activating this important youth demographic, which Biden is struggling with. In a recent NBC News poll, 11% of young voters say they use TikTok at least once a day “And they disproportionately identify as Democrats over Republicans. In a close race, Biden will need every vote.”

surrogates not potus

Regardless of TikTok’s demographics, it’s still hard to understand why Biden actually needed to post on the platform. A case could also be made that Biden may be desperate and even out of touch, and he will no doubt face some ridicule for joining TikTok so late.

“If TikTok was really important to the campaign, Biden should have been there first,” Talan said. “But I don’t think the majority of TikTok users particularly want politicians on there. If it were the right platform, politicians would already be on there.”

Instead, perhaps the Biden campaign should have deployed influencers on TikTok to encourage young people to register to vote and engage more in politics and national affairs. Furthermore, a case can be made that the President actually has more important things to do than make TikTok videos!

“The only good news about having Biden on the platform is that you can edit out any of his mistakes before publishing,” Tallon said.