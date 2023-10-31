Biden is trying a new path to student loan forgiveness. Here's who may benefit. cnn politics

Washington CNN –

The Biden administration is making another attempt to create a new student loan forgiveness program and released some details on Monday about the types of borrowers being considered for eligibility.

The administration is in the early stages of developing the new program. A final proposal is not expected until 2024, and the student debt relief effort may still face legal challenges.

President Joe Biden’s first student loan forgiveness proposal, which promised up to $20,000 in debt relief for low- and moderate-income borrowers, was struck down by the Supreme Court in late June.

After the defeat, Biden vowed to take a different path to student loan forgiveness, based on a different law, the Higher Education Act.

The new path requires the Department of Education to begin a formal rulemaking process, known as “negotiated rulemaking,” which typically takes months.

A committee of external negotiators – including borrower, school and student loan servicer representatives – is tasked with meeting several times during October, November and December to discuss the proposal and provide input on regulatory language.

The public also has an opportunity to think. A draft rule is expected to be released next year.

A new student loan forgiveness program is unlikely to benefit the same borrowers that the initial program would.

The Education Department said Monday that four groups of borrowers are being considered for eligibility, including those:

They currently have more money than they originally borrowed.

Repayments recorded at least 25 years ago.

Participated in career-training programs that “created unreasonable debt burdens or provided inadequate earnings for graduates” or that “Unacceptably High Student Loan Default Rates.”

“Unacceptably High Student Loan Default Rates.” Current students are eligible for loan forgiveness programs but have not applied.

The Education Department also released a paper on Monday aimed at guiding negotiators in November Discussion to include borrowers who are experiencing financial hardship that the current federal student loan system does not adequately address.

“President Biden and I are committed to helping borrowers who have been failed by our nation’s broken and unaffordable student loan system,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

The Biden administration has already canceled $127 billion in federal student loan debt through existing student loan forgiveness programs, which target specific categories of borrowers.

That’s more student loan forgiveness than has been granted under any other administration — partly due to the Biden administration’s efforts to temporarily extend some debt relief programs and fix past administrative errors made in borrowers’ student loan accounts. Reason.

Existing student loan forgiveness programs include the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which erases up to 120% of outstanding student loan debt for eligible paid public sector workers, and Protecting the Borrower from Repayment, which is intended to deter fraudsters. To provide debt relief. By their college.

The Biden administration tried to implement a new student loan forgiveness program before the years-long pandemic-related pause on payments ended, but the Supreme Court’s decision hindered that deadline. Payments resumed this month for about 28 million borrowers for the first time since March 2020.

Source: www.cnn.com