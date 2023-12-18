Biden is the Grinch who stole Christmas using Bidennomics

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The holiday season is a relaxing time to spend with loved ones. We as Americans celebrate our blessings while surrounded by friends and family.

But for middle-class families across the country, those blessings have become nearly impossible to afford. Bidenomics is wreaking havoc on family budgets at a time when every dollar counts, and it’s exposing the failure of President Joe Biden’s economic policies. Bah hypocrisy!

This year, Americans faced one of the most expensive Thanksgivings on record – second only to 2022. According to the American Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving survey, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal increased 25% from 2019 prices.

The price of the centerpiece turkey is about 32% higher than in 2019, and the price of other holiday staples has also increased — by 54% in rolls, 41% in stuffing, 34% in pumpkin pie mix and 32% in green beans. developed.

Additionally, according to Forbes, 58% of those planning to host Thanksgiving said they would “accumulate debt to help cover the cost.” Food insecurity has increased by more than 45% since August 2021, and food banks have been pushed to the brink with reports saying they are seeing the “worst rates of hunger” in years.

Yet Joe Biden can no longer remain out of touch. He spent Thanksgiving in Nantucket, where the average home price is $5 million, at the lavish home of one of his billionaire donors. He is so disconnected from the everyday plight of Americans that he continues to brag about the effects of “Bidenomics” – as if Americans don’t feel the pain of rising prices every day.

Unfortunately, more reports are showing that the situation could only get worse from here. PNC Bank’s annual Christmas price index, which measures the price of the dozen gifts mentioned in “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” hit an all-time high — rising 2.7% after rising 10.5% last year. The price of a Christmas tree is 10% higher than a year ago, and more than one in three Americans are not giving Christmas gifts due to inflation concerns. And because of the high prices of flights, gas and hotels, people are spending more to visit their families.

You could say the toppling of the National Christmas Tree this year was symbolic. Americans deserve better this holiday season, but they’re literally paying the price for Biden’s $1.9 trillion “stimulus” through 2021 — and without House Republicans, they’ll also be paying for the $6.9 trillion spending spree that Biden had moved forward earlier this year. ,

As Americans enter the new year, they are reminded daily that Joe Biden has made it nearly impossible to maintain the standard of living we knew before taking office. A new report from CBS shows that Americans are spending an extra $11,400 per year to cover basic needs. They’re struggling to pay off their debts, save for retirement, and afford rent. This is the real Bidenomics.

No matter how hard Biden tries to save face by hopping on his fake bankrupt America tour across the country, you can’t convince people that their everyday reality is wrong. Biden is the Grinch who made Christmas too expensive, and when Americans go to the polls next November, they will be voting with their wallets.

Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChair Woman) is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

