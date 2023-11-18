Biden invokes wartime powers to boost heat pump manufacturing

Biden will fund nine manufacturers with $169 million from last year’s climate bill

Funding is the first under emergency authorization based on climate change

Biden is using powers under the Defense Production Act to promote green energy

President Joe Biden will use special wartime powers to boost U.S. production of heat pumps, funding nine manufacturing projects with $169 million from last year’s climate bill, the Energy Department said Friday.

The awards were made under the emergency authority of the Cold War-era Defense Production Act (DPA), which Biden invoked on climate change grounds to boost spending on clean energy technology.

“The President is using his wartime emergency powers under the Defense Production Act to boost American manufacturing of clean technologies and strengthen our energy security,” Ali Zaidi, Biden’s national climate adviser, said in a statement.

Heat pumps can heat and cool homes and businesses more efficiently by using thermal transfer, which moves heat from one area to another rather than generating new heat.

The announcement was the latest in a series of steps to push the US toward more efficient home appliances, and was met with outrage by the American Gas Association, a lobbying group for the natural gas industry.

‘We are deeply disappointed to see the Defense Production Act, intended as a vital tool to advance national security against serious external threats, being used to advance a policy agenda contradictory to our nation’s strong energy position. “It is being used as a tool,” AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert said in a statement.

Harbert called natural gas ‘a vital tool for emissions reductions and energy system resiliency’ and said ‘the industry should not be unfairly undermined through abuse of the Defense Production Act.’

Natural gas is mainly composed of methane. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, about 60 percent of American homes use it for space and water heating.

The Department of Energy estimates that heating and cooling of buildings in the US accounts for more than 35 percent of the nation’s energy consumption.

Compared with gas boilers, heat pumps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent, according to the agency.

The new funding is the latest step taken by the Biden administration to push for more efficient home appliances, after proposing stricter standards for water heaters and dishwashers.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said, ‘Getting more American-made electric heat pumps on the market will help families and businesses save money with efficient heating and cooling technology.’

The funding will be given to nine manufacturers with facilities across the US, as seen above This Armstrong International plant in Michigan is one of nine manufacturing plants that will receive an injection of federal funds to boost production.

John Podesta, Biden’s senior adviser for clean energy innovation and implementation, said the DPA funds for heat pumps ‘show that President Biden is treating climate change as a crisis.’

“These awards will grow domestic manufacturing, create good-paying jobs and boost American competitiveness in the industries of the future,” he said in a statement.

The funding will go to manufacturers including Armstrong International in Michigan, Honeywell International in Louisiana and Ice Air in South Carolina.

In at least two cases, the fund will support the construction of new factories: a Mitsubishi Electric US plant in Kentucky, and a gradient factory in Michigan.

The administration says the funding will help create an estimated 1,700 new jobs.

The Energy Department said it expects to unveil another round of DPA investments in early 2024.

Biden has used his wartime powers under the DPA several times during his presidency.

In March, he called for the DPA to spend $50 million on domestic and Canadian production of printed circuit boards, citing the technology’s importance to national defence.

He has also used DPA powers in a recent executive order requiring developers of artificial intelligence systems that pose a risk to U.S. national security, the economy, public health, or safety to share the results of security tests with the U.S. government. Is required.

