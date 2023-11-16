Biden has promised better economic relations with Asia, but he is specifically avoiding trade deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is boosting economic ties with Asia this week, but he’s not signing any trade deals at a regional summit in San Francisco.

This fact – no trade deal – says a lot about the state of US politics, the evolving global economy and the Biden administration’s own ambitions. US negotiators say they are moving forward on finalizing agreements with 13 other countries on parts of the Indo-Pacific economic framework. The operative word is “framework” because that label allows Biden to bypass Congress in reaching agreement on IPEF (pronounced EYE-pef).

“This is a framework because the administration wanted to do something through an executive agreement,” said former Deputy US Trade Representative Robert Holliman.

Many American voters have a negative opinion of trade deals, which they see as causing industrial job losses, a sentiment prevalent in the 2016 presidential election that applies to the upcoming 2024 race. IPEF could partially fill that gap by bypassing some domestic politics, while also addressing issues like supply chains and climate change that have historically been left out of trade deals. The framework and progress are being announced at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting here.

What is IPEF?

Biden formally announced IPEF during a visit to Tokyo in May 2022. It has four key pillars: supply chain, climate, anti-corruption and trade.

“We are writing the new rules for the 21st century economy,” Biden said when unveiling the initiative. But unlike a traditional trade deal, the framework is not about expanding market access or setting penalties for unfair practices.

The trade pillar is being overseen by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, while the other three are under Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The US and its partners are expected to announce deals on supply chains, climate and anti-corruption, but negotiators are still working out parts of the trade pillar, according to people tracking the talks.

Which countries are included in IPEF

Apart from the US, there are 13 members representing 40% of global GDP. According to the US government, the other members are Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

What’s in the agreements?

Matthew Goodman, director of the Greenberg Center for Geoeconomic Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, said ahead of the leaders’ meeting that the White House was “hinting” at the terms of various agreements. Each pillar is negotiated separately.

There will be some language on trade, agriculture and expanding trade ties. But key issues of labour, environmental standards and regulations for digital companies are still under negotiation.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, objected to the trade pillar in part because of the lack of worker protections, preventing the Biden administration from moving forward with a deal on the issue. Brown is up for re-election next year in an increasingly Republican state that identifies with its industrial heritage.

“Instead of negotiating trade deals behind closed doors, we should work to strengthen enforcement so American workers can compete on a level playing field,” Brown said.

The US government has suggested that there will be an agreement on the other three pillars, but that they will also be in the early stages.

Why are trade deals unpopular?

It’s simple: Voters say past trade deals led to the loss of factory jobs that hollowed out their hometowns, and the Biden administration agrees.

The 2016 presidential election was a landmark event in the rejection of the trade deal. Both party candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, moved away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. President Trump then revised existing trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, while raising taxes on many imports and starting a trade skirmish with China.

Trade deals offered the prospect of cheap goods and geopolitical stability, a prospect that was diminished somewhat as the coronavirus pandemic exposed fragile supply chains that were highly dependent on China. Biden has tried to find alternatives to Chinese factories while maintaining the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by Trump.

In a June speech, Tai criticized past trade deals.

“If we look at what those agreements did, we see the ways in which they contributed to the problems that we are now trying to address,” Tai said, emphasizing that “trade Our new approach recognizes people as more than just consumers, but also producers – workers, wage earners, providers, and community members that include a vibrant middle class.”

Trade deals also take years to negotiate and even longer to finalize in presidential administrations. The last new trade agreement was signed with South Korea in 2007 and came into force in 2012. By comparison, IPEF is moving faster as agreements are being announced after less than two years.

