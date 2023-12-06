Biden forgives $5 billion in student loans. Who is eligible?

The Education Department has forgiven $4.8 billion in student loans for about 80,000 borrowers.

This is the latest tranche of relief for Americans who have already qualified for debt cancellation through programs like income-driven repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

Nearly half of the forgiveness, $2.2 billion for about 46,000 borrowers, was announced Wednesday in what the administration referred to as an “improvement” to the federal income-driven repayment process, which the department says is historically slow. Progress toward forgiveness has not been accurately calculated, leaving out borrowers who have defaulted on their loans for more than two decades.

The remainder, about $2.6 billion for more than 34,000 borrowers, was for PSLF participants — people who work as teachers, public defenders and other public sector jobs — whose repayment timelines have also been reevaluated in recent months .

The Biden administration first announced in July that it would adjust borrowers’ accounts to be more accurate, providing immediate relief to nearly one million borrowers. A Government Accountability Office report last year found the Education Department needs to do a better job of tracking borrowers’ payments. In total, more than 3.6 million borrowers are eligible to receive at least three more years of payments for their loan forgiveness, the department says. According to its website, the department plans to notify those eligible borrowers every other month for the next year.

“This debt relief is life-changing,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said during a call with reporters Wednesday. “We know there are too many student loan borrowers who have been failed by the system and who still need help.”

Student loan relief enters important new phase

The Education Department’s announcement comes as Biden’s “Plan B” to provide student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans enters an important new phase.

On Monday, the administration released its latest proposal in a months-long negotiated effort to create new rules that the department hopes will pass legal muster after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s first student loan relief plan in June. Will get a better chance to do so. In the proposal, the department has focused on helping long-term borrowers – those who have been paying their loans for two decades or more – as well as borrowers whose bottom line has been crippled by interest. Is.

The administration has suggested forgiving up to $20,000 of loans for low- and moderate-income borrowers whose balances exceed the amount originally charged. To be eligible for relief, Americans who are single must earn less than $125,000 and be enrolled in income-driven loan repayment plans. Yet even without meeting those qualifications, borrowers may still be able to get up to $10,000 in relief from their original loan amount.

Biden promised widespread student loan forgiveness during his campaign. With that plan reversed, the administration aims to show off smaller tranches of forgiveness, now totaling $132 billion, for several million borrowers.

The final round of policy talks at the agency is scheduled to take place next week. The main focus will be outstanding questions about how to determine what types of “hardships” – for example chronic illness or bankruptcy – might make borrowers eligible for special relief.

