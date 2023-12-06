President Joe Biden said Wednesday it is “surprising” that Congress has not yet approved billions of dollars in military and economic aid for Ukraine, as his administration warned of dire consequences for Kiev — and Russia. “Gifted” to Vladimir Putin. If lawmakers don’t take action.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said Republicans who are pushing for border policy changes as a condition of voting for aid are “playing away with our national security,” even That he also expressed openness to some policy changes.

“Republicans in Congress are ready to give Putin the biggest gift he could ask for,” Biden said, adding that U.S. credibility with both other potential aggressors and its allies is at risk. “Any disruption to our ability to supply Ukraine clearly strengthens Putin’s position,” he said.

He said, “What will the rest of the world do if we don’t support Ukraine?”

Biden’s address came hours after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies, which have strongly supported Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing aggression.

Biden has asked Congress for about $106 billion for the war in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, but he has faced stiff resistance on Capitol Hill. Some Republicans are weary of supporting Ukraine because the US has already sent $111 billion, and other GOP lawmakers are pushing for drastic changes to US border policy as a condition of voting for the measure.

Biden said he supports more funding for border security. “I am prepared to make significant compromises on the border,” he said. “We need to fix the broken border system.

It’s broken.” He said he was “even willing to change the policy”, but accused Republicans of wanting a political issue more than a bipartisan compromise.

