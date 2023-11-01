Biden continues canceling student loans despite Supreme Court ruling wealth of geeks

Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has forgiven more than $48 billion in loans so far, despite the Supreme Court striking down the bill in June.

This debt is mostly canceled by existing federal exception programs, unrelated to the rejected forgiveness plan, which would have erased $430 billion of student loan debt with a stroke of a pen; Instead, specific groups like public sector workers who have been paying for more than 20 years, and people defrauded by for-profit colleges like Trump University, have had their student loans erased.

So far, the Biden administration has helped about 3.6 million Americans and paid off $127 billion in debt since coming to office in 2020 by expanding debt relief programs and fixing administrative errors in many student loan accounts.

In an effort to correct what the administration has called “past administrative failures”, 855,000 borrowers have been enrolled in income-linked repayment plans, with $42 billion disbursed from eligible borrowers, Government Accountability. The office found that thousands were eligible for loan forgiveness. Which was still being paid unnecessarily.

The plans, which have been in existence in some form since 1993, reduce monthly payments by tying repayments to the borrower’s income and dependents and are forgiven after 20 years of continuous payments; However, the Department of Education often has problems tracking payments, which the Department of Education is now attempting to improve.

“These borrowers are getting the discharge they should have received under programs authorized by Congress if they were supposed to have operated for decades,” an Education Department official told CNN.

Thousands of public sector workers have their student debt erased

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) has canceled $51 billion of student loan debt for 715,000 borrowers.

The program, created by Congress in 2007, cancels approximately ten years of outstanding debt after making 120 eligible monthly student loan payments for public sector workers, including teachers, social workers, government employees, and some doctors and nurses.

In 2021, a temporary waiver was granted that expanded eligibility and allowed 95% of borrowers in the program to retroactively receive credit for past payments that would not otherwise have qualified for PSLF.

Although the scheme ends in October 2022, the Department of Education has made changes to allow borrowers to receive credit for PSLF on late and lump sum payments.

$22.5 billion of student loan debt has also been forgiven through the Borrower Defense Program, a decades-old program designed to protect students defrauded by for-profit colleges.

Loans totaling $37 million from more than 1,200 former University of Phoenix students were canceled after the college misled the former students about job prospects.

The Education Department is also working through a large backlog of about 200,000 claims left over from the previous administration after a failed attempt by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to limit the program.

Red tape has also been reduced, allowing approximately 513,000 disabled borrowers to receive the loan relief they are entitled to, as the Administration allows permanently disabled borrowers to receive referrals from a physician, the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs. Removed rules requiring documentation to be shown. That they qualify for debt relief. Instead, the Education Department can now automatically discharge disabled borrowers by matching data from the Social Security Administration.

Conservatives call loan waiver illegal

However, some of the usual suspects have claimed that the Biden administration’s efforts to lift people out of poverty and improve the lives of millions of Americans are illegitimate.

Republican Representative Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, whose campaign received more than $30,000 from for-profit colleges, has claimed that forgiving student loans would somehow “hurt borrowers,” “abuse taxpayers.” ” and “trampling”. Rule of law.”

A law was also filed and rejected by a Michigan judge by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the conservative think tank, Cato Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The plaintiff has appealed against the decision.

Abby Schafroth, co-director of advocacy at National Consumer, said, “Given its broad authority over federal student loan programs generally and income-driven repayment plans specifically, there are several sources of authority on which the Department can rely. ” Law Center and director of its Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project.

Even if the lawsuit is successful, Shafroth said he would be surprised if any court decision would affect student loans that have already been forgiven.

