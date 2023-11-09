Biden celebrates a labor deal that saved an Illinois auto plant as he promotes a worker-focused economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to Chicago on June 28 to deliver a historic speech on “Bidennomics,” only to learn in person about a soon-to-be-closed auto factory during the trip, news that could bolster his outlook. It was a challenge for the country.

The prospect of the shuttered Stellantis plant in the small town of Belvidere became an immediate priority for Biden. According to White House officials, he ordered economic analysis and spoke with company executives about the plant. The Democratic president wanted to show that his policies could work in the interests of workers, rather than repeat decades of factory closings that had devastated parts of the Midwest and plunged into a deep political divide.

On Thursday, Biden will visit Belvidere to showcase the auto plant that has reopened as part of a settlement of a strike targeted by the United Auto Workers union.

“The re-inauguration goes to the core of who he is, his vision for the country and how he has led,” said White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon.

Stellantis, maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles, agreed to hire back 1,200 workers to make pickup trucks and add 1,300 more workers for a battery factory.

The resolution of the strike was an early victory for Biden’s worker-centered economy. But the success of the factory and temporary contracts with workers will ultimately depend on the ability of automakers to generate profits as they move toward electric vehicles in a competitive market.

Many voters still feel concerned about the overall economy, and an open question is whether the UAW contract and signs of higher wages above inflation might change their views. In surveys, American adults have consistently given Biden low marks on the economy after inflation surged after the pandemic subsided.

O’Malley Dillon said the UAW contract and the reopening of auto plants reflect a larger focus on workers by the president. Unionized nurses, truck drivers, and others also negotiated to obtain wage increases by pressuring their employers to recognize the value of their work. On Wednesday, Hollywood actors joined screenwriters in securing a temporary contract agreement after a lengthy strike. This reflects the broader trend of the past year made possible by a strong job market as the unemployment rate remains at a healthy 3.9%.

Labor unions are reliable supporters of Democrats. But by speaking in factories and union halls, Biden is also trying to reach disaffected blue-collar voters who found a voice in former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner for his party’s 2024 nomination.

Biden argues that innovations within the auto sector like EVs should not lead to layoffs and factory closings.

“The president’s philosophy is that when there is a technology transition, the first goal of industrial companies should be to retool, reform and redeploy in the same communities,” said Gene Sperling, a senior White House aide who During that time there were contacts of UAV and vehicle manufacturers. strike.

Trump has said the EV boom supported by the Biden administration will eliminate factory jobs. He has suggested that work will shift to China and that the United States should stick with gasoline-powered vehicles, even though the emissions are worsening climate change.

Biden’s record in terms of jobs in the auto industry is slightly better than Trump. During Trump’s presidency, the number of manufacturing jobs in the sector peaked at just over 1 million in early 2019 and then began to decline, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nearly 1.1 million auto manufacturing jobs are up under Biden.

The EV transition holds risks for automakers. Despite tax incentives designed to improve affordability, sales have begun to slow amid concerns about recharging and the expensive price of vehicles.

On Thursday, Biden will meet with UAW President Sean Fain and Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill. Unlike most other large unions, the UAW has not yet endorsed Biden for the 2024 election.

During the nearly 45-day strike affecting General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the White House opted to negotiate with all parties, allowing the UAW to execute its strategy of a targeted work stoppage. Biden took the step of joining workers on the picket line, a first for his presidency.

In calls White House officials had with Stellantis, the company was never pressured to open the Belvidere factory, but Biden raised the issue. His decision to sympathize with workers as the strike escalates carries some political risks as high interest rates on auto loans and inflation stemming from the pandemic have come under fire from Republican lawmakers.

If the contracts are approved by 146,000 union members in the coming weeks, autoworkers’ wages would increase dramatically. They will get a salary increase and cost of living adjustment which will translate into a 33% salary gain. Top assembly plant workers will make about $42 an hour.

,

The headline of this story has been corrected to reflect that Biden is not visiting the plant.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com