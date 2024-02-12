Biden calls on snack companies to stop 'contraction inflation', calls it a 'fraud'

President Joe Biden on Sunday called on snack companies to stop shrink inflation, which occurs when businesses cut product sizes but keep prices the same, calling the practice “fraudulent.”

In a video posted on I hope you won’t pay attention.”

“Give me a break. The American public is tired of being played for useless people. I’m calling on companies to put a stop to this. Let’s make sure businesses do the right thing now,” he said.

Biden, who offered no solutions or policies to address the practice, did not name any specific companies, but several brands were featured in the video, including Gatorade, Doritos, Breyers and Tostitos.

“We appreciate that the president has sought to deflect attention from inflation during his administration,” David Chavern, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, said in a statement.

Chevern said the group would like to work with Biden on “real solutions that benefit consumers.”

Biden called for a "little pause" in response to "shrinking inflation."

PepsiCo, whose brands include Gatorade, Doritos and Tostitos, and Unilever, which makes Breyers ice cream, were not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours. Reuters also could not immediately reach Mondelez, the maker of Oreos, and Campbell Soup, which owns Goldfish Crackers.

In December, Senator Bob Casey released a report showing the impact of smaller product sizes on everything from toilet paper to Oreos.

The report said domestic paper products were 34.9% more expensive per unit than in January 2019, an increase of about 10.3% due to producers shrinking roll and package sizes.

It says the price of snacks like Oreos and Doritos has increased by 26.4%. AFP via Getty Images

It says the price of snacks like Oreos and Doritos has increased by 26.4% over the same period, with shrinking portions accounting for a 9.8% increase.

Although inflation appears to be slowing, the economy remains the top concern for Americans overall, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last month, cited by 22% of survey respondents as the reason they are worried about inflation and COVID. Struggling with other shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. ,

Since taking office, Biden has advocated for lowering supermarket prices, pushed drugmakers to lower the cost of insulin, pushed hotel chains to reduce fees and after the pandemic The meat-packing industry has tried to diversify after beef prices skyrocketed.

