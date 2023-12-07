Biden approves $5 billion more for student loans

By rafael pena

The move expands relief provided to more than 3.6 million borrowers to a total of $132 billion.

CNN reports that the Biden administration is tackling the student loan crisis by greenlighting an additional $5 billion in federal student loan debt cancellation.

The move brings the total relief provided to more than 3.6 million borrowers to $132 billion. Although Biden’s flagship student loan forgiveness program, which was intended to provide up to $20,000 in debt relief to low- and moderate-income borrowers, was struck down by the Supreme Court, the administration remains steadfast in its dedication to exploring alternative paths to debt relief .

“We are continuing to pursue an alternative path to delivering student loan relief to as many borrowers as quickly as possible,” Biden said in a release.

The latest round of debt cancellation was made possible through existing federal student loan forgiveness programs, which cater to specific categories of borrowers. These include public sector employees who qualify under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which erases remaining student loan debt after a decade of monthly payments. Another category includes borrowers who have made at least 20 years of eligible payments in the income-driven repayment program, but have not received credit for all of their past payments.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, “The latest discharge is the result of this Administration’s tireless efforts to fix our nation’s broken student loan system and get hard-earned debt relief into the hands of eligible borrowers.”

The one-time recalculation of past payments, initiated by the Biden administration to correct past administrative failures, has been a key factor in providing debt relief. Borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans, available since 1993, have benefited from adjustments to their accounts. However, the administration is facing challenges, with some Republican lawmakers and conservative groups questioning its authority to recalculate the payments, leading to legal challenges.

In addition to loan cancellation, the Biden administration has taken steps to ease the burden on borrowers as federal student loan payments resume in October. The introduction of the SAVE (Savings on Valuable Education) repayment plan and the 12-month on-ramp period aims to provide relief and shield borrowers from serious consequences during the transition.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com