Biden and Xi highlight economic rivalry in rare talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a rare face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The two leaders met outside San Francisco for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Biden said the purpose of the meeting was to “understand each other.”

“As always, there is no substitute for face-to-face discussions,” he said. He also said that he and Xi “did not always agree” in the past.

After the four-hour meeting, Biden said there had been “real progress” in talks with Xi.

“I value the conversation I had today with President Xi,” Biden said on Twitter. “And today, we’ve made real progress.”

Biden, Xi meet in California

Biden was asked at a press conference whether he believed Xi was a dictator, to which he responded: “Well, he is, I mean he is a dictator in the sense that he is a person who A country is being run, a communist country, which is based on a completely different form of government than ours.”

Biden had made similar comments earlier this year, which drew a sharp reaction in Beijing.

Biden and Xi discuss Israel’s war against Hamas

A senior US official told reporters that Biden and Xi discussed the emerging crisis in the Middle East, with Biden asking China to influence Iran to avoid taking steps that could be construed as provocative.

Chinese officials reportedly told US officials that they had discussed with Iran the risks of regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Biden also pressured Xi to end military support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Better communication, AI at military level

Biden and Xi agreed to restore some military-to-military communications between their armed forces at a time when non-professional incidents between ships and aircraft of the two countries have increased.

After the meeting, Xi said he and Biden agreed to resume high-level military talks on the basis of equality and respect, according to a statement released by the Xinhua state news agency.

The leaders also agreed to establish joint government talks on the use of artificial intelligence, as well as a working group on counter-narcotics cooperation, Xinhua said.

Biden said they also agreed to high-level communication. “He [Xi] And I agreed that each one of us could pick up the phone directly and we would be heard immediately.”

Xi and Biden say competition should not mean conflict

At the start of the talks, Biden said the two leaders should ensure that “competition does not lead to conflict.”

Xi later told Biden that “Planet Earth is big enough for the success of both countries.” He said that protectionism has had an impact on the global economy.

Xi said China does not seek to “overtake or dethrone the United States” and stressed that “the United States should not plan to suppress and control China.”

The leaders’ first meeting since November 2022 took place away from the APEC summit at the Filoli Estate, a venue miles from San Francisco chosen for its security, peace and remoteness.

Taiwan biggest issue in relations, Xi told Biden

Xi told Biden that Taiwan is the biggest issue in US-China relations, a senior US official told reporters after the meeting.

The official quoted Xi as saying that China’s priority is peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but he talked about situations in which force could be used.

China continues to claim the island of Taiwan. The US accepts China’s position on Taiwan but does not take a position on the situation in Taiwan.

“I’m not going to change it,” Biden said. “It’s not going to change.” The White House said Biden also reaffirmed America’s steadfast commitment to defending its Indo-Pacific allies.

“The US side … should stop arming Taiwan and support China’s peaceful reunification,” Xi told Biden, according to a readout from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Xi was trying to signal that China was not preparing a large-scale invasion of Taiwan, but that would not change the US approach, the official said.

The White House said Biden raised concerns with Xi about China’s “human rights abuses” in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

economic challenges

According to Beijing’s description of the meeting, Xi pressed Biden to lift restrictions and change policies on export controls of sensitive equipment.

“Restricting China’s technological progress is nothing more than preventing China’s high-quality development and depriving the Chinese people of their right to development,” the readout said.

White House examines topics dealt with in meeting

White House national security spokesman John Kirby had earlier listed several topics Biden intended to bring up with Xi at the meeting, the Chinese leader’s first time in the United States since 2017.

Kirby said Wednesday that this included “tensions across the Taiwan Strait” and the human rights situation faced by Uighurs in Xinjiang province.

Kirby had previously said the two leaders would also likely discuss other geopolitical issues such as North Korea’s missile tests, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s war against Hamas, which the US and other governments classify as a terrorist organization. Are.

Biden: ‘We are not trying to break away from China’

On Tuesday, on the eve of the meeting, Biden walked back previous rhetoric about economic “isolation” from China.

“We’re not trying to break away from China. What we’re trying to do is change the relationship for the better,” Biden said.

