The White House’s chief energy adviser has said he is confident Arab oil producers will not weaponize energy, despite growing anger in the Middle East over Israel’s siege and bombing of Gaza.

Amos Hochstein told the Financial Times that the level of cooperation between US and Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, has been “very strong” over the past two years.

He said in an interview, “Ever since oil became a traded commodity it has been weaponized from time to time, so we’ve always been concerned about it, worked against it, but I think now This has not happened till now.” “We have two active wars in the world, one of which involves the world’s third largest producer [Russia]Second, missiles are flying near where oil is produced in the Middle East, and yet prices are near the lowest point of the year.

This shows that “we are managing it quite well, but we can never relax and this is an evolving situation”, Hochstein said.

“Cooperation and coordination between producers and consumers in trying to prevent energy shocks has been very strong over the past few years,” he said.

Key Gulf members of the OPEC+ cartel have rejected calls for sanctions on Iran in protest over Israel’s military tactics pursuing Hamas in Gaza.

But people familiar with the thinking of Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, say oil prices last week fell to a four-month low of $77 a barrel and growing anger among members over Gaza may have contributed to the decision to cut further. Could. For oil supply.

Riyadh is expected to extend the voluntary oil production cuts into next year when OPEC+ members meet in Vienna on Nov. 26, and could cut output by up to 1 million barrels per day, about 1 percent of global supply.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, half-brother of the country’s daily leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has led the OPEC+ group in cutting output through October 2022 despite pressure from the White House.

People close to Saudi Arabia’s thinking have stressed that no final decisions have yet been made and stressed that any public statements by the country’s energy minister will focus on the oil market rather than the Israel-Hamas war. You can try to concentrate.

Riyadh regularly emphasizes that its decisions are based on market conditions, not political considerations.

Prince Abdulaziz recently took aim at hedge funds that have increased their bets against oil amid expectations that the market could slip into a small surplus next year due to a weak global economy and rising supply outside OPEC.

Saudi Arabia has joined other Arab states in condemning Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, where some 11,500 people have been killed, according to Palestinian officials, and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

According to Israeli officials, it has put America’s Arab allies at odds with the Biden administration, which has strongly supported Israel’s military strike after a devastating Hamas attack on October 7 that killed nearly 1,200 people. The Palestinian Islamic group also captured about 240 hostages.

Hochstein declined to comment on the possibility of OPEC+ extending production cuts or the Biden administration’s talks with Saudi Arabia and other producers.

However, he said Washington had been in “constant and regular contact on all issues” over the past two years, adding that “things are very strong”.

“I think we have reached an understanding with producers in the U.S., the Middle East and producers around the world that when prices go up to a certain point, that negatively impacts global economic growth and ultimately impacts them. Do,” Hochstein said. “They know our position very well, and I think I understand their position. We won’t always agree, but the point is that we can work together.

Relations between Washington and Riyadh were strained after President Joe Biden vowed to reevaluate U.S. relations with the kingdom and not engage with Prince Mohammed.

But they improved as Saudi Arabia and Washington negotiated a deal that would result in the kingdom normalizing ties with Israel in exchange for a US security accord and cooperation on its nuclear energy ambitions.

The Israel-Hamas war upended that process, but both Saudi and U.S. officials have indicated that in the long term they may eventually try to move those negotiations forward.

Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London

Source: www.ft.com