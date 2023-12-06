US President Joe Biden gestures while delivering remarks on aid to Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US on December 6, 2023.

Kevin Lamarck | reuters

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will forgive an additional $4.8 billion in student loans for 80,300 borrowers.

This relief is a result of the U.S. Department of Education improving its income-driven repayment plans and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

“Before President Biden took office, it was nearly impossible for eligible borrowers to access the student loan relief they earned,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “This level of debt relief is unprecedented and we have no intention of slowing down.”

Take a look at more stories on how to manage, grow, and protect your money for years to come.

More than $2 billion in assistance will be provided to approximately 46,000 borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans. Those schemes are supposed to provide loan forgiveness after a set period of time, but that often doesn’t happen because loan servicers fail to keep track of borrowers’ payments, experts say.

In addition, 34,400 borrowers who have worked in public service for a decade or more will receive $2.6 billion in loan cancellation, the U.S. Education Department said. Borrowers in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program have also struggled to get the loan discharge they were promised due to errors in payment calculations and other issues.

The Biden administration has now canceled nearly $132 billion in student debt for more than 3.6 million Americans.

Apology could set Biden apart in the election

Higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz said these actions are likely to help President Joe Biden in his re-election bid.

“Biden has forgiven more student loans than any previous president,” Kantrowitz said. “It sets him apart from other candidates.”

Republican candidates for president opposed student loan forgiveness.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has said Biden does not have the authority to cancel student loans without prior permission from Congress.

“He knows he’s done something that’s illegal and over the top,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week” in 2022, shortly after Biden announced his sweeping loan forgiveness plan, which the Supreme Court ultimately struck down. Was rejected in June. At an estimated cost of nearly $400 billion, that plan would have been one of the most expensive executive actions in history.

Former President Donald Trump took the side of the Supreme Court.

“Today, the Supreme Court also ruled that President Biden cannot wipe out hundreds of billions, perhaps trillions, of dollars in student loan debt, which would be deeply unfair to the hundreds of millions of people who have paid off their debt through hard work and diligence. ; very unfair,” Trump said at a campaign event in June.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it is wrong to put the burden of the cost of student loan forgiveness on taxpayers.

“Why should a truck driver pay for someone who got a degree in zombie studies?” DeSantis said at an event in Iowa in early August. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, voters support forgiving at least some student loan debt by a 2-to-1 margin. Less than a third of people oppose this policy.

Source: www.cnbc.com