Biden administration takes over JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court

The Biden administration’s fight against consolidation in the airline industry will be tested in court on Tuesday with lawyers for JetBlue Airways and the Justice Department.

The administration is suing to block JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines. The lawsuit in federal district court in Boston could reshape the market for low-cost airlines — Spirit is by far the nation’s largest budget carrier, and it would disappear if JetBlue wins the case.

The Justice Department has won the latest victory in a previous lawsuit that ended the partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines.

JetBlue isn’t exactly the kind of monster that comes to mind when imagining a defendant in an antitrust case. It is the sixth-largest US airline by revenue, and it is trying to buy the seventh-largest airline. If it swallows Spirit, JetBlue would overtake Alaska Airlines but would still control less than 10% of the U.S. air-travel market. It will be much smaller than American, United, Delta or Southwest.

But if JetBlue gets its way, it will expand its fleet by about 70%, repaint Spirit’s yellow planes and make them less cramped inside.

The New York carrier argues it needs Spirit to better compete against larger airlines. JetBlue bills itself as “one of the most disruptive and innovative companies in the history of the airline industry” and says it can drive down fares if it can compete against the Big Four on more routes.

However, the Justice Department argues that Spirit is a disruptive force that needs to be protected.

“The free spirit is better for consumers than JetBlue’s intention to remove seats from planes and charge higher fares,” government lawyers argued in their pre-trial brief. He says cost-conscious consumers will be hit the hardest.

JetBlue says the void left by Spirit will be filled by the growth of other discount airlines. The Justice Department says this is unlikely because all airlines, including budget carriers, face growth constraints, including a shortage of planes and pilots.

Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, is known as an “ultra-low-cost carrier,” a name given to airlines that promote extremely low fares but require things like checked bags. They compensate for this by charging higher fees. Take one on board. Spirit also charges for soft drinks. Personal-finance site NerdWallet said travelers should expect to pay $137 in fees on a typical one-way flight, compared to $35 or less on larger airlines, including JetBlue.

This is not the first time that the government has challenged an airline merger. In 2013, regulators filed a lawsuit to block the merger of American Airlines and US Airways. The deal, which created the world’s largest carrier, was completed without a trial, however, the airline agreed to give up some gates and takeoff and landing rights at seven major airports.

JetBlue tried that strategy: It offered to sell landing and takeoff rights and gates to Frontier and Allegiant in Boston, the New York City area and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The government scoffed at the proposal, saying those concession carriers had promised to fly the same routes Spirit now flies.

The Biden administration may regret the mergers that the Obama administration allowed that eliminated Northwest, Continental, US Airways and AirTran as competitors to the four largest US airlines. Prior to the current case, the Justice Department had filed a lawsuit to void the JetBlue-American partnership in which they shared revenues from flights in New York and Boston.

Tuesday’s hearing is being held in the same Boston courthouse where the Justice Department won against JetBlue and American, but the case will be heard by a different judge.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp fell before the opening bell Tuesday after the company reported a bigger-than-expected loss, citing rising fuel costs and bad weather. JetBlue lost $153 million, or an adjusted loss of 39 cents per share. That was 12 cents a share worse than Wall Street expected, and revenue also fell short.

Shares fell nearly 8%.

