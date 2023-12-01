Biden administration says US is further than expected on some climate goals

COP28 will run in Dubai till 12 December 2023. Nurfoto via Getty Images

The world’s biggest carbon polluters are meeting at the COP28 global climate summit in Dubai this month amid growing concern that they are not moving fast enough to slow and reverse emissions that could alter weather patterns. And is warming the planet. Still, a member of the US delegation said it was a positive message on the country’s overall progress in clean energy and efforts to curb industrial CO2 emissions.

“In fact, we’re on harder-to-decarbonize plays this decade that I expected even a few years ago,” said White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi. forbes, “And it’s a great setup for us to reduce those emissions over the next decade and the decade after that.”

Zaidi, who accompanied Vice President Kamala Harris to Dubai, pointed to positive developments in the US without detailing specific new programs that could prove influential in other countries.

“The story of this COP is ‘time for its implementation’,” he said. “We are putting steel in the ground. We have learned a lot from him. And that’s how we’re going to come to the table to help others implement with faster pace and increasing ambition over time.

After reversing the Trump administration’s decision to abandon carbon reduction efforts set by the Paris Agreement in 2015, President Joe Biden re-prioritized US participation in the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) summit starting in 2021. Since then, his administration has launched a campaign. A series of initiatives to increase renewable energy, hydrogen production and carbon capture, and funded incentives for manufacturers to make electric cars and batteries in the US and for consumers to buy them.

“Last year,” Zaid said, “we had what appeared to be the largest climate legislation, not only in American history but in the history of the world, passing the Inflation Reduction Act.” “Now we are, a year later, essentially , have begun the work of implementation, work of building the clean energy solutions we need. Since the IRA was signed, we have seen the announcement of over 100 clean energy factories.

The annual summit, held for the first time in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, comes as scientists predict 2023 will rank as the hottest year in recorded history. So far, at COP28 wealthy countries and charitable organizations, including the Gates Foundation, have announced plans to contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to a new international fund to help poor countries hurt by higher temperatures and more severe weather patterns, However, the total amount is likely to be well short of the hundreds of billions of dollars required. Compounding the problem, the US this week also projected that global CO2 emissions will continue to rise until 2050.

However, the Energy Information Administration said last month that U.S. emissions could fall by 3% in 2023, helped by a continued decline in coal use to generate electricity. And Zaidi thinks the world’s largest economy will continue to move the needle on its massive CO2 emissions, including by increasing sales of electric vehicles, increasing installation of renewable energy systems and dramatically increasing the production and use of clean hydrogen. That includes a new federal effort to help make more low-carbon steel, cement, aluminum and asphalt.

“I’ve got a piece of steel somewhere in my cluttered office that was made without any CO2,” he said. “That is no longer fantasy. “It’s something that people are able to produce and it’s because of things like green hydrogen.”