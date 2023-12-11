WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced the first of several federal investments to come in computer chip production Monday, saying it will partner with BAE Systems to increase production at a New Hampshire factory that makes chips for military aircraft, including the F-15. Will provide 35 million dollars. And F-35 jets.

This would be the initial allocation of stimulus from last year’s bipartisan Chips and Science Act, which provided more than $52 billion to boost the development and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States.

The Commerce Department’s choice of a military contractor rather than a traditional chip maker reflects the national security focus of the legislation, as more and more weapons systems rely on advanced chips that could be decisive in both preventing and fighting wars.

“We cannot jeopardize our national security by relying on just one part of the world, or even one country, for critical advanced technologies,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who called the investment a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.” opportunity” said. “Advance our national and economic security and build a thriving, long-lasting domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry.”

President Joe Biden signed the incentives into law in August 2022 partly out of concern that a military attack on Taiwan could deprive the world of advanced computer chips and plunge the US into recession.

The coronavirus pandemic exposed the fragility of computer chip supplies, as worldwide shortages curbed U.S. auto production and sent prices soaring around the start of Biden’s presidency.

“In the coming year, the Commerce Department will award billions of dollars to make more semiconductors in America, investing in research and development capabilities to keep America at the forefront of new technologies,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden also said the stimulus his administration is providing has already led to more than $230 billion in planned investment in semiconductors and electronics.

The Democratic president has visited a planned Intel factory in Ohio and a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant in Arizona, as well as promoted an investment by IBM in New York. Biden has made these financial commitments part of his pitch to voters ahead of the 2024 elections, saying his policies have energized the US economy.

Government officials said the investment in BAE Systems’ facility would ultimately save taxpayers money. The money paid once the company achieves the benchmark will help quadruple the plant’s production capacity, which will help halve the price of making chips and create a net savings for federal agencies that buy the chips.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said NATO allies and partners in Asia would also benefit from the increased capability. But he stressed that an expanded manufacturing base was essential to America’s security

“We do not want to be in a situation where critical national security needs depend on flawed foreign supply chains,” Sullivan said. “We don’t want to be in a situation where another country turns away from us in a moment of crisis.”

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com