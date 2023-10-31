Biden administration revamps its student loan forgiveness plan

Months after the Supreme Court in June struck down President Joe Biden’s sweeping pandemic-era debt relief plan, the Biden administration is proposing a new plan to forgive student loans.

The Education Department on Monday released a student loan relief proposal that will target four categories of borrowers: those who have federal student loan balances that exceed the original amount borrowed; Whose loans were repaid 25 years or more ago; those who took out loans for career training programs, which “resulted in undue debt burden or inadequate earnings”; And those who are eligible for forgiveness under other repayment plans but have not applied for it.

The department also said it is considering student loan relief for “a fifth group of borrowers experiencing financial hardship that the current student loan system does not currently adequately address.”

“President Biden and I are committed to helping borrowers who have been failed by our country’s broken and unaffordable student loan system,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. He said the aid would be based on $127 billion in loan forgiveness granted by the administration. Approved for approximately 3.6 million borrowers.

“We are fighting to ensure that student loans do not get in the way of opportunity or prevent borrowers from reaping the benefits of their higher education,” he said.

The White House this month announced $9 billion in additional relief for about 125,000 Americans. The announcement came just days after federal student loan payments resumed for the first time in three years following the Supreme Court’s rejection of Biden’s sweeping pandemic-era debt relief plan in June.

The President’s previous student loan relief plan aimed to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt for an estimated 43 million borrowers.

After the Supreme Court invalidated that plan, Biden announced new repayment options for borrowers who want to avoid the risk of default after loan payments resume in October, including a temporary 12-month “onramp repayment program.” Will be able to enroll in, he said.

Biden said the Education Department will not refer people to credit agencies who have missed payments during that 12-month period.

Additionally, Biden announced that he is lowering the limit on discretionary income that must be paid toward student loans for graduate students from 10% to 5% per month.

Biden in his initial plan had sought to provide loan relief under a 2003 law called the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or HEROES Act. That law says the government can provide relief for student loans during a national emergency as a way to ease the economic hardship caused by it.

