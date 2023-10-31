Biden administration approves largest-ever offshore wind farm in Virginia

The Interior Department on Tuesday approved a plan to install 176 giant wind turbines off the coast of Virginia, clearing the way for what would be the nation’s largest offshore wind farm ever.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, to be built by Dominion Energy, is the fifth commercial-scale offshore wind project approved by the Biden administration. If completed, the 2.6-gigawatt wind farm will produce enough electricity to power more than 900,000 homes, without any carbon dioxide emissions that are warming the planet.

The administration said the project will support more than 900 jobs each year during construction. White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said, “More progress and economic opportunity are on the horizon as we use every tool available to deliver offshore wind benefits to American workers and communities across the country.”

The decision comes at a critical time for the offshore wind industry. To fight climate change, the Biden administration wants to install 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power in the United States by 2030. But the scheme has recently run into serious trouble, as developers grapple with rising costs, rising interest rates, supply chain delays and problems. An explosion of local protest.

While dozens of offshore wind farms are being planned on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, not all of those projects are guaranteed to be built. In Massachusetts, the company behind the Commonwealth Wind Project ended its contracts with state utilities this year, citing unexpected inflation, and said it planned to rebid at higher prices. In New York, developers of four proposed offshore wind farms recently asked for more money from the state before moving forward. New York rejected that request and it is unclear whether the projects will move forward.

BloombergNEF analysts now expect only 16.4 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity to be completed by 2030, about half the Biden administration’s goal.

Yet even amid the turmoil, some projects are moving forward. Off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, construction is underway on Vineyard Wind, where 62 wind turbines are expected to be installed this year. In New Jersey, where the Ocean Wind project is facing opposition from Jersey Shore residents, the developer recently posted a $100 million bond to guarantee that it will complete the wind farm by 2025.

And in Virginia, Dominion Energy recently welcomed the arrival of eight massive steel foundation posts from Germany in preparation for its $9.8 billion onshore wind project, which will be located about 27 miles off Virginia Beach. Construction is expected to be completed by 2026.

Dominion Chief Executive Robert Blue said in a statement, “The delivery of the first foundation is proof that our Coastal Virginia offshore wind project is moving forward on time and on budget to provide reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers. Increasing.” Recent statement.

The Biden administration’s environmental review found that the Virginia offshore wind project would help reduce local air pollution, but it also has the potential to disrupt local fishing areas, wetlands and whale migration routes. As part of the approval process, Dominion agreed to relocate several turbines away from known fish havens and compensate for any harm caused to local fisheries.

Elsewhere, similar concerns have slowed offshore wind plans. Fishing groups and landowners have filed several lawsuits to stop the Vineyard Wind project in Massachusetts, arguing that the federal government did not properly study the impacts of the wind farm on fisheries or the endangered North American right whale. Have done. (One of those lawsuits is being funded by a Texas-based nonprofit that promotes fossil fuels.)

Elizabeth Klein, director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees offshore wind reviews, said her agency had consulted with state and local leaders, tribes, marine users, industry groups and other federal agencies as part of its decision to greenlight . Virginia Project.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to responsibly develop this clean energy resource and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” Ms. Klein said.

Source: www.nytimes.com