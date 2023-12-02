Biden administration aims to reduce methane emissions while targeting US oil and gas industry for global warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday released a final rule aimed at reducing methane emissions, targeting the U.S. oil and natural gas industry for its role in global warming as President Joe Biden considers his climate legacy. Want to move forward.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the new rule would sharply reduce methane and other harmful air pollutants generated by the oil and gas industry, promote the use of state-of-the-art methane detection technologies and reduce hospital visits, missed school days, and more. Would provide significant public health benefits. days and even deaths. Air pollution from oil and gas operations can cause cancer, damage the nervous and respiratory systems, and contribute to birth defects.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan and White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi announced the final rule at the United Nations climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Oil and gas operations are the largest industrial source of methane, which is the main component of natural gas and is more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term. It is responsible for about a third of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Rapid reductions in methane emissions to slow the rate of climate change are a global priority and a major topic at the climate conference, known as COP28.

Presidents, prime ministers and royals from rich and poor countries have vowed to reduce the amount of heat-causing gases in their countries and have called on their allies to do better.

“On day one, President Biden restored America’s vital role as a global leader in confronting climate change,” Regan said, calling for the US to return to the Paris climate accord and ordering an immediate review of environmental rules rolled back by previous Said, referring to Biden’s actions. Administration.

The methane rule finalizes a proposal that Biden made at the United Nations climate conference in Scotland in 2021 and expanded upon at a climate conference in Egypt a year later. The rule supports Biden’s early commitments with “strong action to reduce methane emissions and other air pollutants that threaten communities,” Regan said.

The rule targets emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focusing solely on new wells as previous EPA rules have done. It also controls the smaller wells that would be needed to find and stop methane leaks. Currently small wells are initially inspected, but rarely rechecked for leaks.

Studies have shown that small wells produce only 6% of the country’s oil and gas, but are responsible for half of the methane emissions from well sites.

The plan would also phase out the requirement for energy companies to eliminate the routine burning of natural gas produced from new oil wells.

Regan said the new methane rule will help ensure the United States meets a goal set by more than 100 countries to cut methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

The EPA rule is one of more than 100 actions taken by the Biden administration to reduce methane emissions, Zaidi said.

“From mobilizing billions in investment to plug orphan wells, fix leaking pipes, and reclaim abandoned mines, to setting strong standards that cut pollution from the oil and gas sector, the Biden-Harris Administration The full weight of the federal government is exerted. In reducing harmful methane pollution,” he said.

The new methane rule will be coordinated with the methane fee approved in the 2022 climate law. The fee, which will take effect next year, would charge energy producers up to $1,500 per metric ton of methane if methane emissions exceed a certain level. The plan marks the first time that the U.S. government has directly levied or taxed greenhouse gas emissions.

The law allows exemptions to companies that comply with EPA standards or fall below a certain emissions limit. It also includes $1.5 billion in grants and other spending to help companies and local communities improve monitoring and data collection, and detect and repair natural gas leaks.

Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, called the new rule a victory for public health.

“EPA heeded the urgent guidance of health experts across the country and finalized a strong methane rule that, when fully implemented, will limit the oil and gas industry’s emissions of dangerous air pollutants and climate-restricting emissions,” he said in a statement. Warming will significantly reduce methane pollution.

Methane has been observed leaking into the atmosphere during every phase of oil and gas production, Wimmer said, and “people who live near oil and gas wells are particularly sensitive to these exposure risks. This rule It is important to advance environmental justice commitments.

David Doniger, a climate expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, called methane a “super-pollutant.” He said in an interview that the Biden plan “takes a very solid hit on climate pollution. I wish this had happened 10 years ago (under the Obama administration), but I’m really glad it’s happening now.”

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, said the new rule ensures that “the U.S. now has the most protective methane pollution limits on the books.” Other countries are also focusing on methane as a major climate risk, he said. This is a signal to operators around the world that the time to clean up has come.”

The oil industry has generally welcomed direct federal regulation of methane emissions, preferring a single national standard rather than a plethora of state regulations. Still, energy companies have asked the EPA to exempt thousands of small wells across the country from pending methane rules.

