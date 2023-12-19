Biden admin hid documents on how the definition of recession changed

First up on Daily Signal – The Treasury Department under President Joe Biden has refused to hand over documents showing how officials are planning to change the definition of a recession after seeing GDP decline in the first two quarters of 2022. , which is the traditional definition of a recession. ,

The Heritage Foundation filed a Freedom of Information Act request on July 6, asking the Treasury for internal communications such as “recession,” “alternative definitions of recession,” and “alternative recession measurements.” (The Daily Signal is the news outlet of the Heritage Foundation.)

The Treasury Department first asked Heritage to limit the scope of its request, which Heritage did. Yet Treasury failed to hand over the documents, so Heritage filed a lawsuit on December 1, claiming the department violated the Freedom of Information Act.

“Treasury’s job is to collect taxes and allocate revenues as ordered by Congress, not to engage in Orwellian word play to distract from the economic failures of the leftist agenda,” said EJ Antony, research fellow at Heritage’s Grover M. Herman Center. attend.” The Daily Signal reported on the federal budget in a statement on Tuesday.

The lawsuit cites the International Monetary Fund, which notes that “There is no official definition of a recession … Most commentators and analysts regard as the practical definition of a recession a decline in a country’s real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product for two consecutive “Use decline in quarters.” product.”

In the first quarter of 2022, US inflation-adjusted GDP declined by 1.6%, and it declined by an additional 0.6% in the second quarter of last year.

However, in July 2022, the White House said that “it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year – even if it is followed by a decline in GDP in the second quarter – signals a recession.”

“This position is in extreme tension with conventional wisdom and the position of the Board of the Federal Reserve,” the lawsuit says.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, a nonprofit that aims to determine America’s business cycles, defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is widespread throughout the economy and that lasts more than a few months.” Defines as. The bureau claimed that a decline in 2022 does not fit its definition.

The White House has repeatedly claimed that the economy is improving because of Biden’s economic policies, which it dubs “Bidennomics.” Biden has talked about a decline in the inflation rate – which in this case does not mean that prices have fallen, but rather that they are rising at a slower pace – as if he meant that inflation is no longer affecting Americans. is not a factor.

Mike Howell, director of The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project and a signer on the lawsuit, told The Daily Signal, “The Biden administration is clearly not very proud of their disastrous ‘Bidennomics’ if they are hiding documents related to the most basic questions.” ” , “If ‘Bidenomics’ was so great, why did we have to sue them for it?”.

Since Biden took office in 2021, inflation has outpaced wage growth in 27 of the last 31 months. According to Heritage researcher Antony, the average American worker under Biden pays $4.97 an hour in a hidden inflation tax, effectively doubling the amount he pays in federal income taxes. The typical two-parent working American family has lost more than $5,000 in annual income.

The Monmouth University poll, which surveyed 803 American adults between November 30 and December 4, found that 68% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s handling of inflation.

Source: www.dailysignal.com