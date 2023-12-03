Biden admin approves emissions rules that critics worry could kill small energy companies

President Joe Biden (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

The Biden administration approved new rules on Saturday aimed at reducing methane gas emissions, but some elected officials and business groups worry they are disproportionately targeting small businesses.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will require oil producers to upgrade their equipment and search for leaks at their existing sites to curb methane emissions, which the EPA cites as one of the primary drivers of climate change, Politico reports. Recognizes as one. However, critics worry that the rules could be a boon for Big Oil because larger companies can more easily absorb the costs associated with compliance than smaller producers.

“Big multinationals have the luxury of having deep pockets,” Republican North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer told POLITICO. He said some small oil producers lack the same resources as big oil corporations and view the regulations as expensive and too similar to pre-existing state-level regulations.

The Western Energy Alliance, a trade association that represents the interests of independent natural gas and oil producers in the western United States, offered similar concerns.

The group criticized it in a press release, calling it “EPA’s deliberate attempt to shut down thousands of low-producing wells, threatening 10 percent of America’s oil production.”

“These wells are operated primarily by small businesses that cannot afford the relatively large regulatory costs of this rule and will be driven out of business.”

The Western Energy Alliance also argued that the regulations would create fewer jobs in the energy sector.

While WEA opposes regulations on behalf of small and medium-sized companies, major oil companies have pledged to voluntarily reduce their methane emissions.

Saudi Arabia-owned oil companies, as well as some domestic fossil fuel giants like ExxonMobil, signed a pledge at the United Nations climate change conference on Saturday to reduce the amount of methane emitted from their production facilities, according to the Washington Post.

Biden administration officials have defended efforts to reduce methane emissions as necessary.

“Methane is one of the biggest threats that anyone can imagine in the context of the climate crisis,” U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said Friday, according to Politico.

“If we’re not focused on methane – not highly focused, there’s no way to keep Earth’s temperature at 1.5 degrees.”

The EPA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

