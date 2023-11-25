Bibliography on Adam Grant's self-help book 'Hidden Potential'

There are plenty of books out there that claim to unlock the keys to better “performance”.

You’ve got straightforward self-help like “The 4-Hour Workweek” by Stephen Covey and Tim Ferriss’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” Books like Malcolm Gladwell’s “Outliers” or Angela Duckworth’s “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” look to social science research to give us things like Gladwell’s “10,000 Hour Rule” or Duckworth’s “Grit Scale.” , which provide metrics by which we can make assessments. Probability of success. When it comes to being better than we are, there appears to be an inexhaustible desire for information and advice.

I generally avoid these books because, in my view, they take some extremely complex things – the variability of human motivation, behavior and individual circumstances – and attempt to simplify them somewhat, such that, if you Just practice for 10,000 hours and you will achieve. To master what you are practicing.

But I recently listened to a podcast interview with organizational psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant about his new book, “Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things.” In many ways, I see Grant’s book as an antidote to Duckworth’s “grit,” which was used – in many cases against Duckworth’s explicit warnings – to blame struggling people for their own struggles. Because they lacked this ineffective quality called “grit”. ,

As a person who was known as a congenital lazy person when it came to certain activities (homework, chores, etc.), but who also read almost the entire “World Book Encyclopedia” for fun, and developed his interests into a full and sustainable Managed to change. Career, I always thought that perseverance and “fit” mattered more for success than patience.

While Grant’s book still explores the personal mindsets that pave the way to successful growth – particularly becoming a sponge of information and experience given by others – the bulk of the book explores the conditions that lead to people Allows you to have the best possible chance of success.

For example, Grant explores “structures for motivation” and examines how important it is to make exercise fun by making it fresh and new rather than repeating the same actions over and over again. He also highlights the need to experience productive failure where effort is valued above outcome to motivate subsequent trials.

In his chapter on the “system of opportunity,” he identifies, distressingly, all the ways in which our schools, our workplaces, and our processes for identifying and nurturing “talent” are badly out of sync with our claimed goals. Are wrongly connected to. His work on schooling is particularly important and suggests that the practices of standardization and competition that underpin our American system are in need of fundamental rethinking, as a teacher of writing has witnessed the harms of these things firsthand. I sympathize with the view.

While the material at the back contains dozens of pages of sources drawn from academic research and Grant’s own original interviews, the book is consistently concise, filled with narrative examples such as how Steph Curry became a basketball pro, how Finnish schools became so successful. And how are the Chilean miners saved?

At times, when it comes to downplaying some of the complexities surrounding his main points, Grant commits what I see as some misdemeanors, but that’s less than I read in most books of this genre. , which causes me to bang my head on the desk. In oversimplification, “latent potential” is depicted more precisely.

I hope this is a book that penetrates the ranks of those who set the rules by which the rest of us live. For the rest of us, it’s nice to have your suspicions validated when you know what you’re being asked to do doesn’t make any sense.

John Warner is the author of “Why They Can’t Write: Killing the Five-Paragraph Essay and Other Necessities.”

Book Recommendations from Bibliography

John Warner tells you what to read, based on the last five books you’ve read.

1. “Leave the world behind” By Rumaan Alam

2. “Everything I Don’t Remember” By Jonas Hassan Khemiri

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller

4. “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by lily king

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” V by David Grann

– Mary J., Wilmette

I think Donna Tartt’s “The Goldfinch” is going to be a perennial seller for the foreseeable future, and in this case, it’s a good bet for Mary.

1. “A Walk in the Woods” by bill bryson

2. “Lesson in Chemistry” By Bonnie Garmus

3. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett

4. “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” By Patrick Raden Keefe

5. “The President is Missing” By James Patterson and Bill Clinton

– Christine S., Downers Grove

For Christine, a deeply felt family story that lets us get close to these characters: “Morningside Heights” by Joshua Henkin.

1. “The future is female! From Pulp Pioneers to Ursula K. 25 Classic Science Fiction Stories by Women by Le Guin Edited by Lisa Yaszek

2. “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” by David W. Blight

3. “Lafayette in the United States to some extent” By Sarah Vowell

4. “The Waste Land and Other Poems” by ts eliot

5. “The Wright Brothers” by David McCullough

– Arturo M., Mount Prospect

Abolitionist John Brown has been a frequent source for interesting novels, including James McBride’s “The Good Lord Bird,” but for Arturo, I’m going back to a book that I think was unfortunately overlooked. is, “Raising Holy Hell” by Bruce Olds. ,

Get a reading from the bibliography

Send a list of the last five books you read and your hometown [email protected],

