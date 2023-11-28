Bibby Financial Services selects FGI TRUST™ for strategic partnership

New York, November 28, 2023–(Business Wire)– FGI Worldwide LLC (“FGI”), the global leader in commercial finance, today announced that Bibby Financial Services (“BFS”), the UK’s largest independent invoice finance provider, selected FGI Trust™ Is. Its software platform for bad debt protection management and administration.

FGI TRUST™ is a cloud-based platform that combines technology with functionality to enable corporations, brokers and lenders to maximize and automate the administration of credit insurance policies. BFS chose Trust™ over other platforms because of its robust features and the team’s flexible, solution-oriented approach to partnerships. The collaborative, multi-month implementation process was completed ahead of schedule.

Sami Altaher, President of FGI, commented, “BFS is a world-renowned leader in the financial services industry, and FGI is proud to support its continued growth with our Trust™ technology.” “This partnership is the latest step in FGI’s global expansion as lenders recognize the need to optimize their credit insurance and management of bad debt protection. Our teams have worked closely to ensure the smooth implementation of the software, and we “Excited about expanding the relationship.”

James Cooper, Chief Technology Officer of BFS, said, “We are thrilled that BFS has successfully transitioned to the Trust™ platform. It has been fantastic to work with the FGI team, and we have found the level of professionalism unmatched. We look forward to moving forward.” Looking forward.” A long-term strategic partnership.”

About FGI

FGI Worldwide LLC (FGI) is a global leader in the commercial finance industry, equipping small and medium enterprises with the tools they need to grow their businesses. Through its three core business units, FGI Finance, FGI Risk and FGI Technology, FGI provides clients with flexible and customized asset-based loan and credit insurance solutions designed to support international and domestic growth. TRUST™, FGI’s flagship software, is a powerful web-based credit insurance management platform that automates the management and administration of credit insurance policies in real-time. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in the US, Canada, Mexico and the UK, FGI provides unique and relationship-focused solutions to its clients around the world.

To learn more about FGI Worldwide visit: www.fgiww.com

About Bibby Financial Services

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) is a leading independent financial services partner to over 8,500 SMEs worldwide.

We provide specialist working capital, asset finance and foreign exchange solutions to help businesses grow and thrive in domestic and international markets.

Established in 1982, BFS is part of the Bibby Line Group (BLG), a diverse and visionary family business providing personalised, responsive and flexible customer solutions for over 200 years.

To learn more about Bibby Financial Services, visit: www.bibbyfinancialservices.com

