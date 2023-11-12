BGMEA demands stoppage of recruitment as buyers are delaying orders

FE Report | Published: November 13, 2023 00:09:10

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has asked its member factories to suspend new recruitment as Western buyers delay new orders amid ongoing worker protests demanding “fair wages”.

At a press conference on Sunday, the apex body of the country’s apparel sector said factory owners can shut down their operations under labor law if workers stop working, leave their posts or engage in vandalism. Are.

The association also called for adequate protection from the government to keep production lines running, noting that the country’s largest foreign exchange earning sector needs special attention during a period of slow remittance growth and struggling dollar reserves .

BGMEA president Farooq Hasan said, “Until the vandalism stops and until law enforcement agencies ensure safety, the factory owners will close their units under labor law provision 13(1) to protect the industry and property.” Can keep.”

“Every entrepreneur has a constitutional right to protect his industry and property from outsiders,” he said during a press conference at the BGMEA headquarters in the city.

Hasan said that if the workers leave the unrest and return to their jobs, the owners of the closed units will resume production.

BGMEA President told the media that due to the ongoing workers’ protest and factory vandalism, around 130 factories in Ashulia, Kashipur, Mirpur and Konabari are closed indefinitely.

On new recruitment, he said the sector is facing shortage of work orders, while foreign buyers are worried about the current unrest and are delaying placing new orders for the time being.

“Due to the current labor situation, buyers are worried and are holding orders,” he commented. The association is trying to make it clear to buyers that only 5.0 per cent of the factories are affected by the unrest, while the rest are operational.

“The new recruitments will put additional burden on factories,” he said. If a factory has excess work, it may outsource orders to other factories that are facing shortages.

This approach will help in maintaining balance and solving the problem of overcapacity in apparel manufacturing.

Speaking to FE, Industrial Bangladesh Council Chairman Amirul Haq Amin urged the government to review the minimum wage structure, setting it at a minimum of Tk 13,000 with at least 60 per cent of the basic pay.

With the gazette not yet issued, he also called for restructuring of the grades to increase the pay as per the upper grades.

He said a total of 37 cases have been registered against 14,000 persons over the ongoing labor protests, of which six arrests have been made so far.

Amin demanded withdrawal of these cases, compensation to the dead workers and release of the arrested people.

