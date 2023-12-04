BGHL (Euro): NAV - Business News

Bossard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (EUR)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

ordinary shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited wish to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 01 December 2023.

Estimated NAV

euro share sterling share Estimated NAV €27.4674 £24.4715 Estimated MTD Returns -0.11% -0.12% Estimated YTD Returns -1.09% 0.18 % Estimated ITD Returns 174.67% 144.72%

NAV and returns are calculated by deducting management and performance fees

market information

euro share amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) market closed €25.00 N/A Premium/Discount on Estimated NAV -8.98% N/A sterling share amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) market closed N/A GBX 2,050.00 Premium/Discount on Estimated NAV N/A -16.23%

Transactions in own securities purchased by the treasury

ordinary shares euro share sterling share number of shares N/A N/A Average price N/A N/A price ceiling N/A N/A

liquidity enhancement agreement euro share sterling share number of shares N/A N/A Average price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares euro share sterling share Outstanding stock 12,299,517 123,093 kept in the treasury N/A N/A shares issued 12,299,517 123,093

From 1 December 2023, daily figures take into account the estimated impact of the conversion.

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated) €244.6385 Class GBP A Shares (estimated) £131.0795

The Class B Euro Shares of the BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the investment manager receives management fees and performance fees in connection with its role as investment manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0)20 3751 5389 Email: [email protected]

The company is established as a closed-ended investment company based in Guernsey. The company has received the necessary approvals from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the State of Guernsey Policy Council. The company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme in conjunction with Articles 2:73 as well as 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Vet op het Finans Tozicht). The Company’s shares (“Shares”) are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and are permitted to trade on the London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute and does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issue or transfer of the securities referred to. This declaration in any jurisdiction in violation of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor the BG Funds ICAV has been and will be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). Furthermore, the securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). As a result, no such securities may be offered, sold or transferred within the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except under or subject to an exemption from the Securities Act and in such circumstances that the issuer would not be required to . Registering such securities under the Investment Company Act. There will be no public offering of any securities in the United States.

You should always keep in mind that:

All investments are subject to risk;

Past results are no guarantee of future results;

The investment performance of BGHL can go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; And

If you are in any doubt about the content of this communication or if you are considering making an investment decision, you are advised to seek specialist financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

