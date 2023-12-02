BGE releases memo detailing drain deal with Baltimore after order from state regulators

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company released a memo that it had previously tried to protect the public from regarding the settlement it reached with the city over the sewer system earlier this year.

The memo, released Thursday, answers a series of accounting questions related to the deal, laying the groundwork for BGE’s plan to pass capital improvement costs on to customers. The document was sent from BGE’s accounting department to its parent company, Exelon.

The accounting discussion centers on an agreement reached in February between the utility company and Baltimore, which calls for the company to cover the cost of maintaining Baltimore’s 700-mile underground sewer system. Under the deal, BGE will pay $120 million over the next four years to finance capital improvements. The utility will also pay Baltimore an annual $1.5 million “occupancy fee” for the system that will remain under city ownership.

Also in February, BGE asked the Maryland Public Service Commission, a state regulatory agency, to approve rate increases for delivering electricity and gas to customers, which would take effect Jan. 1 if approved. That “rate case” is under consideration by the commission, which can approve, deny or reduce BGE’s proposed increase.

The Maryland Office of the People’s Counsel, the state office that advocates for Maryland utility customers, has lobbied for the public release of the BGE memo, arguing that the document could help BGE customers understand how the company will get out of the deal. Can get benefits. Earlier this week, the PSC issued a ruling siding with the People’s Council, finding no grounds to maintain the confidential designation for the memo. BGE initially fought to release the document, arguing that it was protected by “accountant/client privilege.”

BGE released the memorandum to the public on Thursday ahead of the deadline to submit amendments to the PSC. Only the name of the author and recipient were modified.

The nine-page memo examines the questions of whether the agreement between the city and BGE constitutes a lease and whether expenses to improve the drain system should qualify as capital improvements — costs that are charged to utility customers. Can recover through rates. The memo concludes that the deal is a lease and that most of the expenses incurred to improve the system should qualify as capital improvements, the memo’s authors wrote, because these expenses “will not provide future economic benefits to BGE and its ratepayers.” “Provide.

The memorandum argues that some improvements could be made to the drain system that do not directly benefit BGE. While BGE is the largest user of the city-owned system, it only has a 76% share. Other companies rent out space in the sewers.

The memo concludes that improvements made to the sewer system that do not benefit BGE cannot be “capitalized” and passed on to ratepayers.

In an October 26 filing, People’s Counsel David Lapp argued that the memo should be released because it provides an explanation of how BGE “can incur costs for which the utility does not receive a return under state law” and Trying to change it. In the one who does this.”

Under state law, utilities like BGE are entitled to receive returns on investment for the costs of operating and serving customers, but those returns are subject to approval by the PSC.

The People’s attorney warned earlier this year that the drain plan could cost BGE customers millions of dollars over 50 years.

BGE spokesman Richard Yost said this week that the document outlines how BGE’s customers “will benefit from these modernization investments over the lifetime of the new assets, as opposed to the lifetime of the agreement term, and should be recovered The life of the new assets in accordance with general accounting principles for such investments.”

BGE recovers costs through rates charged to customers.

Baltimore’s deal with BGE requires the utility company to cover maintenance costs for a 700-mile underground sewer system through the end of 2026. This would allow for a three-year extension that would require BGE to spend an additional $92 million through the end of 2029. Unless the City opts out of renewal 180 days before the end of the contract’s original term, the extension is automatically enacted.

