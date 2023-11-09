B&G Foods sells Green Giant US canned vegetable chain to Seneca Foods

Dive Brief:

B&G Foods sold its Green Giant US canned vegetable business to Seneca Foods for an undisclosed sum. The sale does not include the Green Giant Frozen, Green Giant Canada or Le Sueur brands.

Seneca, a processor of branded and private-label packaged fruits and vegetables, said it has co-produced shelf-stable Green Giant products in the U.S. for several years.

B&G, once a serial acquirer whose brands include Crisco, Ortega and Cream of Wheat, has recently sold assets to focus on its business and reduce its long-term debt. Announcing the deal, B&G CEO Casey Keller said the divestiture is an “important step” to prioritize categories and brands where the company can drive valuation growth.

Dive Insights:

Explaining the deal to analysts, Keller said canned vegetables are a mature category with high working capital requirements. B&G must raise debt to finance seasonal inventory, which is packaged and held throughout the year. The business also has some synergy with the company’s Green Giant frozen portfolio. The divestment will lead to a “modest” improvement in B&G’s margins and debt, he said.

The deal is the second for New Jersey-based B&G in the past year. In late 2022, the food maker sold Back to Nature to Barilla America.

While B&G hasn’t shied away from a deal when the time or price is right — it sold Pirate Brands, maker of Pirate Booty and better-for-you snacks, to Hershey for $420 million in 2018 — divestitures have been unusual for a company recently. By 1945, it was more likely to buy a business than to sell it.

This sale is likely not the last for B&G. Keller told Wall Street on Wednesday that B&G is looking at “businesses in its portfolio that have low margins and cash flow, high working capital complexity, or do not fit with our core capabilities and business unit structure.” The sales of Green Giant and Back to Nature fit perfectly within that strategy.

Keller said, “We have a target list being actively worked on to reshape and focus the portfolio with the expectation that the proceeds from any divestiture will be used primarily to reduce long-term debt. Will be done to do.”

B&G’s deal with Seneca brings together two companies that have worked closely together for years. Since Seneca is already co-manufacturing for B&G, the transition should be fairly seamless for both businesses.

Additionally, Seneca already works with beans, peas and corn, among other items, which are also in B&G’s Green Giant cans. Seneca will likely be in a position to adjust when it comes to purchasing these ingredients as well as packaging and shipping them to retailers.

