Bezos is leaving behind a huge Seattle real estate portfolio as he and Lauren Sanchez plan to move to Miami

Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos’s recent announcement that he will be moving to Miami with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez caused a stir because he will be leaving behind the Seattle area, which is synonymous with the company’s success.

Amazon employees are reportedly exploring extensive office space in Miami.

Parents and space launch

“As exciting as this move is, it is an emotional decision for me,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post in November.

Bezos expressed several reasons for the move, including a desire to move closer to his parents, Sanchez’s love of South Florida, and proximity to Blue Origin, his space exploration company that launches from Cape Canaveral. Amazon and Microsoft CorporationThe growth contributed to both Seattle’s tech-hub status and its ability to attract top tech talent to the region.

After completing the move, Bezos will leave behind a Seattle real estate empire worth an estimated $190 million. In 2019, following his highly publicized divorce from novelist MacKenzie Scott, Bezos began a $45 million home buying spree, acquiring four properties in the exclusive Hunts Point neighborhood. Business Insider discovered these properties by cross-referencing property tax records with addresses associated with Bezos’ business ventures and known properties.

In 2019, Bezos purchased three comparatively modest homes ranging from $1.8 million to $3.3 million within a mile of his waterfront property. One of the properties, a four-bedroom home, is listed for sale for $4.4 million.

One of the crown jewels in his portfolio is a waterfront estate in Hunts Point, purchased through a trust in 2019 for $37.5 million. The residence, which features 300 feet of shoreline, a rooftop deck with a fireplace, and a glass bridge to a two-story guesthouse, serves as Bezos’ residence when he’s in town.

Apart from his personal portfolio, Bezos is also investing in real estate company Arrived. Arrived provides a fractional real estate investment platform with approximately half a million retail investors. Through this platform, investors can acquire shares of single-family rental properties with a minimum investment of $100. It recently launched Arriving Single Family Residential Fund, which streamlines capital allocation by enabling users to invest larger amounts at their convenience without waiting for individual property launches.

Enables lavish spending of $1.5 million per hour

Bezos’ departure from Seattle will not diminish his influence on the real estate landscape. In addition to his stake in Seattle, he remains a formidable landowner with diverse properties across the United States. His portfolio includes a ranch in Texas, a Manhattan apartment, the largest house in Washington, DC, an estate in Los Angeles and a $78 million home in Hawaii.

These expenses are unlikely to significantly reduce Bezos’s net worth, as he earns about $1.5 million per hour and is worth $169.2 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list as of December 7.

In Miami, Bezos has continued his trend of acquiring neighboring properties, investing in two adjacent properties on Indian Creek, a man-made island off the coast. The protected island, known as the Billionaire Bunker, is home to extremely wealthy people including former NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin.

Bezos’ lavish lifestyle faced an unexpected challenge in Miami, where his $500 million yacht, Koru, was reportedly struggling to find a suitable docking location due to its sheer size. The yacht’s presence amid oil tankers in a Florida port adds an interesting twist to Bezos’ ongoing pursuit of luxury.

