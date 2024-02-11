Bezos close to regaining the title of world’s richest man

Downward Angle Icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing downwards. Before this week’s sale of Amazon stock, Jeff Bezos’ net worth was only $5 billion behind Elon Musk’s $200 billion fortune, putting the title of “world’s richest man” within reach. getty images

This week Jeff Bezos sold 12 million shares of Amazon stock, earning about $2 billion.

This is the first major sale of stock in Bezos’ company since 2021.

With this move, Bezos is within reach of becoming the richest man in the world by overtaking Elon Musk.

The sale was in line with a plan the company announced earlier in February, in which Bezos planned to sell 50 million shares by the end of the year, worth a total of about $8.5 billion.

Bezos owned 988 million shares at the end of December, a little less than 10% of Amazon, and his entire stake was worth about $168 billion, according to the company’s 2023 proxy statement.

According to , the sharp rise in Amazon’s stock this year has increased the estimated wealth of the company’s founder and executive chairman by $22.6 billion. Bloomberg Billionaires Index , This surge has propelled Bezos to second place in the list of the world’s richest people with a net worth of $200 billion at the time of publication.

Although the exact motive behind Bezos’ decision to sell his shares is unknown, the massive sale has narrowed the gap between his and Elon Musk’s net worth, making Bezos one of Tesla’s most influential people in the ranking of the world’s richest people. Have gone ahead of the CEO.

Before the Amazon stock sale this week, Bezos’ net worth was just $5 billion behind Musk’s $200 billion fortune, putting the title of #1 billionaire within reach. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Musk’s net worth increased to $209 billion in a few days, but the race is on for Bezos to catch up with Musk.

Bezos became the richest person in the world for the first time in 2017 by defeating Bill Gates. The pair lost the title by the end of the year, but Bezos retained the position as the world’s richest person from 2018. By 2021, according to Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires, when Musk overtook him.

While Bezos’s wealth has increased this year, Musk’s wealth has declined by $29 billion due to a 27% decline in Tesla’s wealth. The stock was boosted by weaker-than-expected growth from the electric car company as well as a Jan. 30 ruling by a Delaware judge that struck down Musk’s $55 billion compensation package at Tesla.

As of February 1, Musk is ranked as the #2 billionaire on the Forbes billionaires list, second only to Bernard Arnault, CEO and chairman of luxury goods group LVMH, and Bezos in third place. However, Bloomberg’s list, which is updated at the end of every trading day in New York, puts Musk at the top spot with a net worth of $209 billion, while Bezos is nearly $9 billion behind and Arnault is in third place. .

Musk owns 411 million, or about 13%, of Tesla shares, worth about $73 billion. his investment His other companies, including SpaceX, The Boring Company, and X, comprise the rest of his wealth.

Representatives for Bezos and Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This week’s stock sale is not the first time Bezos has sold a large portion of his Amazon holdings, although it is his only major sale since 2021. That year, Bezos sold $2.5 billion worth of shares as he prepared to step down as CEO.

He invested $1.8 billion in 2020 after Amazon shares surged following the company’s full-year 2019 earnings call. In 2019, Bezos sold approximately $2.8 billion worth of company shares.

Source: www.businessinsider.com