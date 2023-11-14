Beyond Web3: Crypto Marketing Strategies for Mass Awareness – Cryptosaurus

Creating effective marketing strategies to attract a wide audience is important and challenging at the same time. By 2023, the number of crypto users is expected to grow to over 420 million, indicating a significant increase in interest and participation.

This growing demographic presents a unique opportunity for companies to craft marketing strategies that resonate across different audience groups.

Changing the narrative to reach a broader public

Understanding the audience is the foundation of any effective crypto marketing strategy. This means recognizing that the average person is more interested in how blockchain technology can practically improve their daily lives than complex technicalities and jargon.

For this reason, crypto marketing expert Kevin Hernandez affirmed that messaging should promote real-world applications of these technologies. The ultimate goal should be to make them more accessible and trustworthy to the general public.

It is important to choose the right communication medium to reach a wide audience. While traditional crypto-focused channels like XX (formerly known as Twitter) or Reddit are valuable, Hernandez pointed out the importance of tapping into already popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Engaging audiences on these platforms can help break down barriers to entry. Therefore creating a more inclusive environment for discussing crypto.

“Very dense content on monetary or financial matters reaches only small audiences. Now, if instead, we put together a savings solution that sidesteps the problems of inflation, and the content presents it in a way that would be used by anyone on a normal day, then the messaging to the masses would be better. Can be connected, which will promote development. Community,” Hernandez said.

Therefore, engagement and education are important components of this strategy. Simplifying content to make it more relevant and focusing on practical solutions to common problems can foster a stronger connection. Education is important given the knowledge gap in crypto understanding between different demographic groups.

For example, a July 2023 survey revealed that while 26% of the Millennial generation own Bitcoin, only 14% of all US adults own Bitcoin, underscoring the importance of educational efforts to bridge this divide. Is.

“We have a real challenge here. At present, the trend of adopting technology is clearly visible among the young generation. But to target older generations, presenting products as a competitor that tries to destroy the traditional system may not work. “The approach should be more passive, of co-existence, demonstrating the benefits offered by blockchain technology to improve current systems,” Hernandez said.

Building trust and solving real world problems

Building trust and building brand identity are also key aspects of Hernandez’s approach. He advised that crypto projects should promote positive user experiences and maintain good administrative practices to build trust with their audience.

“During bear markets, surviving projects are separated from those that will perish due to natural selection. Trust is achieved after a relationship is built between the platform and the users, and you cannot buy this relationship, you have to build it. And usually, the easiest way is with a positive experience, solving problems systematically and being quietly present in the user’s day-to-day,” Hernandez emphasizes.

With nearly 70% of crypto investors being men, there is a strong need for inclusive strategies that appeal to a broader audience, including women and older, less tech-oriented groups. Crypto marketing efforts should also cater to those who are not familiar with digital technologies to build a strong community beyond the price of the native token.

Therefore, as crypto gains mainstream acceptance, marketing strategies need to adapt. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology should be presented as financial freedom tools and solutions to everyday financial needs.

This shift in perspective is important to make crypto as common and user-friendly as other mainstream financial instruments.

Crypto Ownership Demographics. Source: Statista

Hernandez explained the value of customer testimonials and reviews in marketing crypto projects to a wide audience. Positive feedback and real-world stories of how crypto has benefited users can be powerful tools in driving adoption.

“I think the best example I can give is my recent trip to Bogotá, where I saw many people who did not have cash, and in most places, they did not accept cards like Zinli or Wally, but our Had Bitcoin nearby, and we went to the ATM to withdraw pesos with Bitcoin without any problems. This simple experience solved a problem for us using technology. Now imagine this experience put into a marketing strategy ., and you’ll get a great result,” Hernandez concluded.

These examples provide credibility to the projects. They also provide relatable narratives that can inspire potential users to explore and adopt crypto solutions.

Source: cryptosaurus.tech