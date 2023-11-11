Beyond trends and trends

Living in this era of gender equality, not only women have to look good, but men also have to look good.

Truth be told, every woman wants her man to look good. It’s not just about a pretty face, although it’s also a plus if you have it; Your communication, behavior, dressing, the way you take care of your body and hygiene are equally important in making a man.

I think women would agree that good looking men, especially well-groomed men, are very pleasing to the eyes. What’s more, studies have shown that men who take care of how they look are responsible and have higher self-esteem.

Furthermore, well-groomed men are found to be more successful at work.

“We live in an era of gender equality. Not only women have to look good, men also have to look good. You can’t expect women to look good when men are the opposite,” says image strategist Arzmi Hargreaves.

It is very refreshing to converse with him on the subject of beauty and self-improvement for both men and women. For this interview, the man wears a casual blue striped shirt with the top few buttons open, the slightest bit of hair on his chest perfectly visible – that manly look, you know.

Like birds of the same feather flocking together without any prior arrangement, I too am wearing a blue striped shirt with the top two buttons open to get a very casual look. Looking at the ‘uniform’ we are wearing, we start laughing out loud.

well-groomed, cordial and polite

As for interviews, Arzami does not disappoint, especially as he has quite the wry sense of humor to make our conversations interesting. Every time we let out a gratifying laugh we draw attention to the coffee bar.

“In fact, we have a lot of men who are really particular about their dressing style, the way they look and all that. Many of them go to the gym not only to stay fit but also to get the look they want.

“Metrosexual men are on the rise and some of them are ‘more vain’ than women. Talking about myself, sometimes my mother wonders why I am taking so much time to go to the washroom,” he says, laughing.

A graduate in Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations from the International Business Management School, the young entrepreneur in her mid-30s has made her mark as a branding and image strategist, speaker, a certified Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) trainer and a fashion . Designer men’s clothing.

Personal branding is his specialty and he speaks passionately about it. This is also expressed in the way she dresses and her choice of colors to match her attire. Personal branding becomes the definition of his character.

entrepreneur

Arzami founded her own development training agency, PAC (Power, Attitude and Confidence), in 2017, which was later registered in 2020.

“We conduct corporate training for private companies and government sectors. We also contribute to beauty pageants where we provide training to contestants in personal branding and communication skills,” he prides himself on the training agency, whose services have also been extended to Peninsular Malaysia.

His passion for fashion, grooming and styling led to the establishment of the fashion brand ‘Gavroche’ in 2014, where he is the Creative Director cum Designer. Apart from designing exclusive men’s clothing, he also designs and supplies corporate uniform suits for large companies.

He recalls how Gavroche originated: “I have always liked to dress well and had a fascination with Italian fashion, such as the stylish linen suits worn by Italian men.

“The designs gave that polished, yet natural and comfortable look. Inspired by the style, I designed my own suit, which I wore with a lapel pin and pocket square.

“I used to get compliments on the way I dress. I told them that I had designed them myself and they started asking me to design them for them.

“At the time, I was making lapel pins and pocket squares for sale and I had customers from Kuala Lumpur who ordered the goods in bulk.

“Only later did I start designing exclusive suits for individual clients, where I had my own tailors; Thus, Gavroche was founded.

“The brand aims to promote lifestyle. If you wear my outfit, I want you to learn how to style yourself so you look like a sophisticated gentleman.

“That’s been my selling point and I think people are slowly seeing what my brand is about.”

Runway Appearance

Arzami’s designs have also been showcased on some of Malaysia’s hit runways such as Malaysia Fashion Week and Selangor Fashion Week, both held in the peninsula, and the International Textile Fashion Week held in Kuching.

Due to his love for fashion, he went to Paris to participate in fashion shows. One of his dreams is to go to Italy to participate in the highly acclaimed annual event ‘Pitti Uomo’, where well-dressed men from all over the world come together.

“They call these guys the ‘Pitti Peacocks’ because, you know, they like to show off their style like a peacock displays its colors by spreading its feathers.

“I wish we had it in Kuching,” he commented on the event, considered the world’s most important platform for men’s clothing and accessories collections.

“Talking about gender equality, men also have to be at par with women in terms of grooming. This not only boosts their confidence at the workplace but also helps them in all aspects of their life.

He adds, “Continuous self-improvement is important, especially when they know what their goal is.”

Winners of prestigious awards

Arzami, who hails from Kuching, was voted by ‘GCode Magazine’ as one of the ‘Best Dressed Gentlemen’ at the ‘Stylo Gentlemen Weekend’ in Johor along with His Royal Highness Tengku Mahkota Johor Tengku Ismail Idris.

She has also won some prestigious awards to her name, including ‘Malaysia Fashion, Modeling and Pageant Awards’ (MFMPA), ‘Rising Star of Fashion in Menswear 2020’ and ‘Yayasan Penghargan Prestasi Indonesia (YPPI) Top Platinum Professional Award’. 2021′.

It is refreshing to see that more and more men desire to look good while also achieving their career goals. There may still be a long way to go to achieve gender equality, but the journey has begun.

Imagine if women enjoyed the same opportunities as men, especially in the job market, there would be competition between the two sexes. Then how much attention would men have to pay to their appearance?

join in the fun

Arzami has been involved in several beauty pageants, the latest being Miss International Malaysia Sarawak, as well as male pageants over the past six years, including the state and national level ‘Bachelor of Malaysia’ male pageants. As a personal branding and social skills coach for judges or contestants.

“We need a quality beauty queen who makes an impact on society as an ambassador, a spokesperson and a role model for the younger generation. Competitors first have to ask themselves what their purpose is for entering the competition,” he explains.

“You have to find a purpose to create impact. It does not matter whether you win the crown or not, but you have given your best and you have to be a good spokesperson especially in the ways of effectively communicating your thoughts and ideas, your tone, intonation and other Learned a lot about ways to make all things better.

“I always respect the contestant who puts in the extra effort to do her own research and doesn’t wait for the organization to tell her what to do or to be spoon-fed. This kind of beauty will go a long way,” he added.

These and many more will enhance the beauty of a person and complete the defined personality in the eyes of the discerning public. Beauty goes beyond physical appearance; It creates a developed life of its own.

This narrative transcends the gender divide and is as relevant to men as it is to the defining trajectory of the beautiful woman.

For Arzami the image of an ideal wife is one who is smart, ambitious and able to carry herself well. He should be a person who complements the character of the husband well, able to share life with her and grow up happily.

Good looking, smart and successful in her own right, Arzami’s image of her dream girl reflects her confidence and high self-esteem.

In fact, they have developed a positive self-image and are feeling good about it.

For them this is the most beautiful version of themselves.

