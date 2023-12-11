Beyond transactions: Checkout innovations to be launched at NRF 2024

It’s time to move beyond what checkout can do.

In an age where self-checkout is the retail norm, we have come to appreciate its convenience, speed, and the power it puts in the shopper’s hands. Nowadays, you walk into a store expecting self-checkout. Yet, imagine a checkout experience that goes beyond a mere transaction – a dynamic engagement that transforms the buyer’s journey. Even retailers feel this change in mindset; 1 in 2 is searching for ways to improve the self-checkout experience, and now is the time to reimagine what checkout can really offer.

So, let’s change our mindset about checkout. It’s not just about payment; It is an evolving engagement terminal suited to the dynamic retail landscape. Personalization at checkout is key—tailoring checkout to a geographic region, a single store, or even an individual shopper. With the advent of new technology, there is no need to be satisfied with worldly things; Let’s spice it up with branding, themed screens or vibrant colors at self-checkout. The possibilities are limitless in this new age of checkout technology.

Speed, intelligence and ease of innovation are the elements needed to enhance checkout and catering to the diverse buyer journeys that are evolving with technology. However, the traditional approach of examining innovation and experimentation has historically introduced too much risk. Many retailers disrupt their entire systems with new technology, confusing shoppers and impacting productivity.

here’s the thing: This is an evolution, not a revolution, Retailers need flexibility first, NCR Voix meets them wherever they are during their checkout journey. Incremental changes allow them to remain competitive in innovation. In this era of diverse and evolving consumer journeys – from cards to cash and across different demographics – inclusion is key. The solution enters: New checkout software and hardware that are ultra-configurable as retailers desire.

Don’t shy away from innovation—embrace it! A solution that is fully configurable on your front end allows you to seamlessly test and experiment, while maintaining your competitive edge and keeping pace with innovative technology.

Now, introducing the NCR Voix Commerce Platform – a cloud-native all-inclusive solution designed to redefine retail technology. With its API-centric, modular and scalable design, it stands as an icon of innovation in the checkout sector. Picture this: 75k connected retail lanes already connected, handling 8B API calls monthly, seamlessly integrated with 20+ third-party solutions. The platform boasts 15 published APIs, processing a remarkable $21B payments and 41M loyalty transactions every month. It is more than a solution; This is a dynamic force driving retail (and checkout) into the future.

The NCR Voix Commerce Platform empowers businesses to navigate, simplify, and seamlessly run their entire technology ecosystem – from driving the front-end technology that enables retailers to flexing both their software and hardware to Will allow as they have never done before. Its unparalleled connectivity makes it a transformational tool for retailers who want to embrace the future of checkout and fully integrate their store systems.

Are you ready to improve your checkout experience, meet the diverse needs of shoppers, and be at the forefront of the retail revolution?

The future of retail innovation is here. Unveiled by NCR Voix at NRF 2024.

Source: www.retaildive.com