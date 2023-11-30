Beyond the overpriced JPEG – the modern consensus.

“The nature of Bitcoin is such that once version 0.1 is released, the basic design is set in stone for the remainder of its lifetime… I do not believe that a second, compatible implementation of Bitcoin will ever be a good idea.”

Bitcoin’s creator, known by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, wrote these words in a forum post on June 17, 2010, and they set the tone for the protocol’s slow evolution over 13 years. Bitcoin’s deliberate approach to change and innovation is rooted in a commitment to security, stability, and decentralization. Developers and thought leaders in the Bitcoin community have stressed the importance of maintaining a slow and careful pace when it comes to introducing change – avoiding unintended consequences and ensuring that any amendments to the protocol align with its founding principles.

Thus it caused quite a stir in the crypto community when developer Casey Rodermer – whose career includes spending time at Google as well as contributing to the Bitcoin protocol – introduced the Ordinals protocol in January 2023 and is the newest NFT on Bitcoin. Project created. Non-fungible tokens are a major focus in the blockchain world, but are primarily associated with Ethereum and Solana. While NFTs on Bitcoin are not a new concept, Ordinals innovation lies in enabling the storage of immutable information on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Ordinal NFTs combine two essential components: ordinals and inscriptions. The term “ordinal” refers to a piece of Bitcoin, which is denoted by rich data such as text or images present on the blockchain. Essentially, ordinals serve as the serial number of each Satoshi, or “sat” for short, the smallest denomination of Bitcoin (one hundred millionth). With the Ordinal Protocol, users can identify, track, transfer, and capture arbitrary content on each individual session. The inscription, which includes images, video, audio, text or applications, defines the content of the Bitcoin Ordinal NFT.

Bitcoin ordinals do not require any additional layers, making them completely Bitcoin-native and backward compatible with the network. Thus Rodmore Bitcoin Ordinal refers to NFTs as digital artworks. “They are permissionless, uncensorable, and unchangeable,” he wrote in it. general principles manual, “In short, sequential inscriptions allow Bitcoin to store digital artifacts that are just as valuable as physical artifacts, and their potential uses have not yet been fully realized.”

In Bitcoin ordinals each Satoshi receives a sequentially ordered number, ranging from 0 to 2,100,000,000,000,000 depending on the time of mining and Bitcoin’s maximum supply of 21 million tokens. This unique serial number provides a unique identity to each individual on the Bitcoin blockchain. To create a sequential NFT, users initiate a transaction for individual Satoshi, attaching the desired metadata in the form of inscriptions, such as text, images or videos.

Bitcoin ordinals maintain the fungible nature of Bitcoin, as the Bitcoin protocol itself does not formally recognize them. However, a dedicated community of ordinary enthusiasts has collectively developed systems and tools to honor it – revolving around the perceived value of various aspects of their rarity. As Rodmore described it booklet:

Humans are collectors, and since Satoshi can now be tracked and transferred, people will naturally want to collect them. Ordinary theorists can decide for themselves which sessions are rare and desirable, but there are some pointers… Events occur from time to time in Bitcoin, some frequent, some more unusual, and these naturally lend themselves to a system of rarity. Let’s lend.

And he notes four of these periodic events: blocks (a new one is mined approximately every 10 minutes), difficulty adjustments (the protocol factors in the current hashrate, or computing power, every 2016 blocks) and 10 minutes to maintain targets for block production), halvings (every 210,000 blocks, approximately four years, the amount of Bitcoin mined is halved with each block) and cycles (every six halvings, halving and difficulty adjustment matches).

In addition to exciting NFT enthusiasts, the Ordinals project has triggered a predictable divide within the Bitcoin community. Some see this as an innovative expansion of the network’s capabilities, while others see it as a threat to the fundamental principles of Bitcoin. The controversy lies in differing perceptions about the purpose of Bitcoin, with some seeing it as a means of protecting savings and fighting inflation, and others also interpreting it as a political and social statement. . The period of heavy Ordinals activity has also resulted in increased network fees, causing mixed reactions within the Bitcoin community. While some argue that this is a positive development encouraging miners, others express concerns about the potential impacts on the stability and user-friendliness of the Bitcoin network.

As enthusiasm for Bitcoin Ordinals has grown, several projects have been created to develop various aspects. Taproot Wizards aims to reshape the perception of Bitcoin by incorporating innovation into the blockchain. Co-founders Udi Wertheimer and Eric Wall announced on November 16 that the project had raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by Standard Crypto to rebuild Bitcoin’s “wizard village”, which aims to compete with Ethereum and Solana. Suggests desire. Wertheimer emphasized his goal of bringing back the culture of creation on Bitcoin and making it magical again, saying, “We care a lot about Ordinals and Taproot Wizards, but our mission is even bigger than that; “We want to bring innovation back to Bitcoin.”

Taproot Wizards has introduced a limited mint of 2,121 Wizards, each of which pays tribute to the total supply of Bitcoin: 21 million. Currently, 99.3% of the total supply has been minted, with less than 1% (20 Taproot Wizards Ordinals) distributed. Wertheimer emphasized his strategic approach towards the release, which aimed to find individuals on a mission rather than those focused solely on JPEGs. Distribution of ordinals is reserved for active community members who attended “wizard school” or demonstrated significant dedication, such as getting a tattoo or sending videos of themselves bathing in wizard attire to claim the ordinals. .

On the creative end of the community, one of many new projects Thesis The venture production studio, Etcher, serves as a launchpad for creators, enabling them to present their work in a unique and authentic way and develop a close-knit community around their work. Referring to itself as the “Shopify for Ordinals,” Etcher aims to move beyond the era of static JPEGs by focusing on immersive, generative, and interactive art experiences. It merges art and technology while taking advantage of the security and distribution powers of Bitcoin. Etcher enables creators to focus on their art while it manages the technical aspects.

Source: modernconsensus.com