Beyond the hype: Four ways artificial intelligence is changing healthcare

From improving patient outcomes and reducing physicians’ workloads to advancing clinical trials and predicting supply shortages, AI is supporting better, smarter, faster health care.

These days, it seems like everyone is talking about ChatGPAT and, more broadly, about the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve how we live, work, and play. I am talking. With so much hype surrounding AI, how do we determine where the technology could be most beneficial? How do we know it’s providing real value?

One industry where AI is proving positive applications is healthcare – where the pace of change has left providers no choice but to augment intelligence with machines to deliver better outcomes.

Today, healthcare providers are working in an overloaded environment. A new scientific or research study is released every 26 seconds. If a physician read and retained two of these articles every night at the end of a year, they would still be about 1,000 years behind the current evidence.

AI has tremendous potential, including the ability to filter and parse all the data, gather critical insights, create predictive models, improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, optimize care delivery, streamline tasks and workflows, and much more. Is included.

Here are four ways AI is transforming health care and insights on how we can benefit.

Enabling high quality patient care

Of the many use cases of AI in health care, the biggest driver focuses on empowering providers to provide better, more cost-effective care to patients. AI-powered clinical decision support (CDS) tools can help develop accurate, appropriate, and actionable diagnoses or treatment recommendations – an important consequence when considering overtreatment/undertreatment of care and healthcare costs. Could be up to 30 percent. CDS can also help reduce physician stress, enhance physician experience, and increase productivity.

CDS tools provide real-time alerts and contextual analysis to help guide and influence physician decisions. The technology relies on machine learning (ML) to embed alerts into electronic medical records and integrate them into routine workflows, so providers can get alerts to the right patient at the point of care.

Driven by evidence-based, physician-designed logic, alerts are triggered only when the patient meets a specific profile and provide only recommendations that are relevant to the physician who has the authority to make the final decision.

AI proof point: Use of CDS resulted in savings of ≈$1K per patient visit and improved patient outcomes, including shorter lengths of stay, lower likelihood of 30-day readmissions, and lower likelihood of complications.

Revolutionizing clinical research and discovery

AI is improving clinical trials – supporting diversity in recruitment and innovation in conduct to ensure all populations have equitable access to medical technology faster than ever before. Real-world data combined with ML and natural language processing (NLP) can help providers enhance clinical trial design, feasibility, and execution; reach underrepresented populations; Compress study timelines; and improve life cycle management.

In addition to clinical trials, AI is helping advance early disease identification and intervention. Data combined with NLP, which can read and interpret more than 2 million records per hour, is being used to uncover subtle details that can point to more serious diagnoses, often found in patient charts. Are found in unstructured narrative or physician notes. It is easily mined on large scale.

These details help to identify the risk factors and clinical signs and symptoms that are most predictive of subsequent disease development and to rapidly reach a definitive diagnosis.

AI proof point: NLP was used to identify patients with incidental pulmonary nodules (IPNs) to flag for intervention before potential lung cancer progression, with approximately 152,000 patients caught early.

Building healthcare supply chain resilience

Historically, the healthcare sector lacked the ability to predict when a product might fall short. Longitudinal visibility into the supply chain, where providers can see demand signals, point-of-use information, and supplier resiliency metrics, is critical to accurately manage forecasting and predict supply shortages that could compromise quality patient care. (Think about the COVID-19 pandemic where physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers did not have the capacity to care for patients due to lack of personal protective equipment).

Predictive models powered by data shared between suppliers and providers combined with ML can help provide this much-needed longitudinal visibility. Armed with these insights, suppliers can anticipate increasing demand to plan production, manage inventory, and prevent shortages during and outside the pandemic.

Providers receive real-time notifications when purchased products are at risk of shortage. The most innovative predictive systems can pinpoint product shortages with more than 90 percent accuracy and automatically recommend clinically approved equivalent products – saving valuable staff time and ensuring stable supply and patient care continuity. Minimize supply chain disruptions.

AI proof point: A health system used an AI-powered predictive model to proactively address hundreds of potential deficiencies before patient care was impacted.

optimizing the health care workforce

Staffing shortages in healthcare continue to create challenges, and if today’s trends continue, one study estimates that more than 6.5 million US healthcare professionals will permanently leave their positions by 2026, while Only 1.9 million will step up to take their place – leaving the national industry in tatters. Over 4 million employees.

Automated workflows with AI capabilities can help maximize scarce labor resources, reduce work fatigue and burnout, and enable operational and cost efficiencies. Prior Authorization (PA) is one of the workflows ready for automation. With today’s PA process, providers must submit specific paperwork to payers to obtain healthcare or medication approval before providing care – a time-consuming, manual task that can cause delays in care and Could put patients at risk.

Cloud-based, EPA solutions that leverage AI-powered tools can help streamline the cumbersome PA process by enabling quick, efficient decisions so treatment plans can move forward immediately.

AI proof point: One study found that 71 percent of providers who implemented EPA reported faster times to patient care. Using EPA also reduced the time between submitting a PA request and receiving a decision from the payer by 69 percent.

where do we go from here?

It is clear that the use of AI in healthcare holds immense possibilities and potential for all of us, in a world filled with advancements in diagnosis and treatment, therapeutic discovery and clinical research, supply chain flexibility and numerous operational and administrative efficiencies. Starting a new era. Before it was possible.

As AI continues to rapidly evolve, we must continue to look beyond the hype around it and be mindful of the changing landscape to ensure responsible integration of these technologies into our health care ecosystem for both providers and patients. Must navigate from.

