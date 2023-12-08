Beyond the buzz: 10 ways neurotech is helping people in the real world

Beyond the buzz, neurotechnology is helping people in a growing list of areas spanning clinical,… [+] Business, and consumer applications.

Image generated by GPT-4 with DALL-E

Fancy headset to manage ADHD. Bluetooth stickers to predict seizures. Mind controlled games to measure dementia. And of course, implanted chips to relieve pain, restore movement and, ultimately, much more.

Welcome to the neurotechnology frontier, where brain activity is the coin of the realm. “Neurotech” is an umbrella category for hardware and software tools – sensors and wearables, invasive and noninvasive, combined with powerful AI based on large datasets – that are accelerating our ability to understand and influence brain activity.

Acronyms abound: sound, light, magnetism, and various forms of electricity are helping scientists, physicians, and consumers understand brain health from the inside out (and increasingly, vice versa).

The casual reader would be forgiven for thinking that this all sounds a bit academic, clinical, technical and complicated, because it is. But neurotech’s moment has arrived: the field is moving forward rapidly, with growing interest fueled by private and public funding, regulatory reforms, and media coverage. So it’s a good time to understand the basics of how neurotech is helping people.

Here are 10 places to start.

stroke recovery

The CDC estimates that someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. Neurotechnology plays an increasing role in both diagnosis and treatment. Faster, more accurate imaging equipment is enabling doctors to get a clearer picture of what has happened to a person’s brain, making quicker treatment possible. For recovery, Neurotech’s ability to send thoughts to hardware is revolutionizing rehabilitation. One company’s FDA-approved wearable gloves are helping people retrain neuromuscular function for upper limb control. Other startups are creating personalized, wearable-powered platforms to help people enhance their ability to move in step with music.

cognitive decline

Neurotech is opening doors to understanding mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. On the research front, neurotech companies are working on pinpointing biomarkers of cognitive decline by capturing and analyzing multimodal datasets, expanding neurofeedback wearable devices with cameras, microphones, biosensors, and digital cognitive assessments. Other companies are treating symptoms with non-invasive, non-chemical devices, such as targeted light and sound waves delivered through a wearable headset.

multiple sclerosis

As a disease without a known cure, managing symptoms and understanding the progression of MS is an important aspect of the care journey for patients and caregivers. Neurotech startups are syncing brain activity, motor function, cognitive performance and other inputs with AI for greater accuracy in tracking symptoms and overall health than periodic paper surveys that yield subjective and variable data. Like stroke rehabilitation, some platforms have published research demonstrating improvements in fine motor control, gait, and speech.

Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s was one of the first approved uses of implanted electrodes in a procedure called deep brain stimulation. A quarter century later, with new, non-invasive technologies, more advanced implants are coming to market. Imagine you are lying inside an MRI waiting for a brain scan. Now imagine that you are wearing a helmet inside the chamber It consists of a precise ultrasound device, controlled remotely by a doctor standing a few feet away, using MRI for real-time visualization, which removes the plaque present in your brain.

paralysis

Wearable AR headsets are creating new avenues of communication. Most of the hype about invasive “brain computer interfaces” comes from a certain billionaire’s highly financed company. But the broader class of implantable microprocessor companies represents the nexus of science, technology and medicine. These focus on helping people gain or regain motor function, communication and more. While today’s exposure to this highly regulated technology is small, limited to testing devices and implementing surgical procedures, “neuroethicists” are actively grappling with the near future when human-computer symbiosis will be more widely available.

seizure prediction

EEG, a leader in seizure diagnosis and monitoring, will turn 100 next year and is set to disrupt the billion-dollar epilepsy care market. Portable monitoring kits, disposable Bluetooth adhesives, video-sync diagnostics, and AI-enabled big data predictive tools are offering more consumer-friendly, remote-enabled care systems. These next-generation sensors are more convenient for patients, and offer a glimpse of innovation in form and function.

traumatic brain injuries

From eye-tracking visors to novel wearable devices incorporating next-generation diagnostics for brain hemorrhage to clinical decision-support AI powered by thousands of brain scans, there’s plenty of reason to bang your head against this. There may never be a better time. Just kidding. In addition to greater accuracy in diagnosis, emerging research is also pointing to the benefits of implantable electrodes for people recovering from moderate to severe injuries.

opioid use disorder

America’s crisis has sparked new investments to understand and treat addiction, pain, PTSD, and other drivers of opioid use disorder. Various neurotech startups funded by public grants from programs like HEAL and SBIR are creating self-management tools, researching brain function and experimenting with treatments for specific symptoms. An example from a Stealth Mode company is a transcranial ultrasound device that uses MRI-based brain maps and electroencephalography (EEG) tracking to understand how better sleep can aid the recovery process.

specific performance

Multimodal sensors (brain function, heart rate, eye tracking, other biometrics) are being integrated into mobile platforms that move with athletes or soldiers from training laboratories to the field. Professional athletes and collegiate teams are using such devices to boost hand-eye coordination, cut reaction times, and adjust physiological aspects of performance under pressure. The US military has been one of the earliest and largest funders of applied neurotech research through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and other programs. The myriad applications include security, “lethality”, field diagnosis and intervention, health research, advanced craft operations and, let’s be real here, a lot of top-secret stuff we will never know about.

consumer productivity

A global landscape of startups selling meditation headbands, earbuds, headphones and other wearable headsets that use EEG sensors in different configurations to create neurofeedback loops for “brain training.” Startups are tapping into this billion-dollar market by integrating with sleep tracking, music apps, meditation tools, and more. In addition to targeting anxiety-related conditions, some startups are researching biomarkers for ADHD, while others are forming partnerships in gaming, manufacturing, corporate research, and other business sectors. And virtually every big tech company has some entanglement or vested interest in consumer-grade neurotech.

A caveat in closing this inaugural column: Like the brain, any overly simplistic dissection of this industry still leaves much to be discovered. The list of applications, barriers, opportunities, and specific technologies mentioned here is long and deep. I look forward to your perspectives, feedback, insights and questions.

In the coming months, we’ll delve deeper into the specifics, exploring market segments, regulatory trends, and company strategies, as well as a broader focus on the “so what” that is commercializing neurotechnology to help those in need. .

Why commercialization? As these sophisticated devices leave STEM laboratories and enter everyday markets, it will be important for consumers and patients, family members, advocates, ethicists, clinical leaders, business partners, and investors to navigate the hype and understand how What is real, what is not. What else is coming.

