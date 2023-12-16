Beyond semantics: Coal decisions from COP 28 shaping 2024

The largest gathering on climate change, COP 28, concluded this week. The final version of the first Global Stock Take Document, which was a major outcome of this year’s conference, was released in the early hours of 13 December, shortly after the official closing of COP 28 on 12 December. A major reason for the delay was the extensive deliberations over the choice of the terms ‘phase out’ versus ‘phase down’ versus ‘transition’ to indicate the intention to align fossil fuel use to limit global warming.

Coal, a major fossil fuel, is one of the most controversial issues at the COP, as it emits 50 times more emissions than renewable sources. Coal cannot be easily removed from the energy system, as it is also a major mineral resource for most of the world’s developing countries, and therefore serves as a source of income and employment, and energy for some people. It is a means of affordable and reliable access. The poorest family. If coal use were to end, more than 1 million jobs in India and China could be at risk, a figure roughly equal to the population of South Dakota. This highlights the scale of the impact and therefore the need for negotiators to play carefully around the wording of phasing out versus phasing out coal in COP discussions.

While significant attention has been paid to the use of the terms ‘phase out’ versus ‘phase down’ of coal in the COP 28 outcome document. There is limited attention to what lies beyond those words in the text of the document and the bigger picture.

Moving beyond doubts about semantics, it is important to revisit the text that is the main point of controversy. The text mentions, ‘Accelerating efforts towards phasing out sustainable coal power.’ Here there is a need for a focused discussion on the term ‘unregulated coal’.

The technical term ‘unabated’, although not widely understood outside the region, will further play an important role in shaping the dynamics of capital investment in the coal sector, which currently stands at around $148 billion.

What is unrestricted coal?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which drives the science behind all UN negotiations, defines ‘mandatory’ in a footnote. Currently, there is some ambiguity in footnotes that may create implementation challenges.

According to the footnote, ‘unregulated fossil fuels’ refers to fossil fuels produced and used without intervention that substantially reduce the amount of GHGs emitted over the entire lifecycle; For example, capturing 90% or more of CO2 from power plants, or 50–80% of fugitive methane emissions from energy supplies.

This means that coal power plants are unable to capture 90% of their emissions or 50-60% of their methane emissions. And as per the recent COP 28 they should be phased out. Apart from this footnote, there is no official internationally agreed guidance document to aid in the discussion of what distinguishes abated from unabated coal.

There are questions about whether this definition appropriately captures upstream emissions, that is, emissions released before coal reaches the power plant, which accounts for about 15% of emissions in the coal value chain.

Given the ambiguity, a rigorous, science-based definition of the term is important to ensure that rapid step-down is effective.

Challenging journey from unrestricted coal to unrestricted

Carbon capture is a technology that converts conventional coal into what is known as ‘absorbed coal’. This method, carbon capture and storage, involves capturing and storing emissions using appropriate infrastructure. Although expensive, this technology is considered vital to achieving the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At present, the use of technology is much less than what is needed. There are less than 50 carbon capture storage plants in the world, mostly in the United States, Canada and Australia, with carbon emission capture rates ranging from 10% to 65%, far below the standard specified in the official. Definition.

The challenge is more complex for countries with large coal reserves like India. In the last few years, after receiving little attention, there has been a renewed interest in this technology. The resurgence has been partly fueled by participation in collaborative government efforts such as Mission Innovation. However, more action is needed, especially in mobilizing finance. Based on a recent assessment on the state of this technology in India by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, an independent policy think tank based in India, there is a need to direct finance to more pilot demonstration projects to increase confidence in the technology. Is. Understand the uncertainties better, to make it technically feasible and economically scalable.

Finance is vital for the coal transition

To limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, installed carbon capture and storage capacity needs to increase from about 40 million tonnes per year today to 5,600 million tonnes per year by 2050. This translates into a figure of between US$655 billion and US$1.2 trillion in capital. Investment till 2050.

This figure may seem daunting, but it is manageable – investing one trillion dollars over approximately 30 years is within the capacity of the private sector – in 2022 alone, increasing world clean energy investment by $1 trillion.

As the events of COP 28 unfold, it is important that we shift our focus from debates over the semantics of the conference to practical solutions and strategies that can accelerate our progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. By adopting this perspective, we can turn discussions into decisive actions, getting us closer to our climate goals by 2024 and beyond.