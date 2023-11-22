Beyond Productivity: AI Outlook for Tax, Legal and Risk Professionals

It’s been just over a year since the Generative AI (GenAI) craze hijacked the news cycle and set off a tidal wave of new technological innovation and rampant speculation about how it was going to change our working lives forever. It was November 30, 2022, when AI research and development firm OpenAI released a demo version of its ChatGPT software, and in the twelve months since, we’ve seen no shortage of interest and drama around GenAI.

(Photo by Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

As if to mark the one-year anniversary, OpenAI’s board of directors ousted its CEO Sam Altman; Its president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned in protest; Both were temporarily hired by Microsoft and by Thanksgiving, both were reinstated to OpenAI. Meanwhile, almost every business in the world has focused their technology strategies on GenAI.

For those of us working in tax, legal and risk-related professions, this topic has become particularly essential as it has quickly become clear that some of the most viable use cases for this powerful technology are those There are things we do every day, like research, auditing. , and contract review and drafting. However, as much attention as GenAI has received in this area, few commentators have truly captured the full potential of the technology to help knowledge workers up their game.

Much of the discussion about the rapid adoption of generic AI (GenAI) solutions in the professional services sector focuses on productivity. The conventional wisdom is that by automating repetitive, time-consuming, and tedious tasks, overworked professionals will be able to get more done in less time. So, in theory, things like complex accounting audits that took hundreds of hours of scrubbing spreadsheets, exhaustive legal research that required first- and second-year associates to log 80-hour work weeks, and huge vendor screening analytics. For those who never seem to have enough time in the day, everything will become much easier.

While all of these things are true, reducing GenAI to merely a game of efficiency is significantly undermining its potential to create entirely new opportunities for professionals to reinvent themselves. We will certainly be able to work more quickly, but is this the end game? Real GenAI success will come only when the humans using it begin to take advantage of their new technology-assisted superpowers to not only move faster, but also change the way they work. The exciting thing is that this has already started to happen.

Based on the proof-of-concept solutions and real-world implementations of GenAI I’ve seen over the course of this year, the following are the key areas where I expect it to really reshape knowledge work over the next twelve months as professionals Will start working. Refine its use.

Development of new products and services

The first area where we are going to see the widespread impact of GenAI is changing the speed at which new products and services will be conceptualized and launched. In fact, Thomson Reuters recently surveyed more than 1,200 professionals working in the legal, tax and accounting, global business, and risk and compliance industries to find out how they currently use GenAI in their businesses. Are using and planning to use. We found that, among in-house accounting, corporate consulting and risk teams, the top areas where they think AI will help are enabling company growth and enabling the development of new products and/or services.

Digging further into the data, we found that more than two-thirds (72%) of professionals in corporate legal and tax departments predict a shift toward more advisory advice as a result of the growth of GenAI. What’s happening is that GenAI-powered work is not only giving professionals more time to think strategically, but it’s also giving them the information they need to partner with the rest of the organization and take an active role in new product and service development. Is also giving.

better forecast

A large part of that improved level of collaboration and team-driven product development will come from dramatically improved forecasting capabilities. For example, in accounting departments, AI-powered actuarial models and business intelligence tools are making it possible to model the impact of countless different business scenarios and macroeconomic events on a company’s financial position.

AI can also help identify customer needs and the impacts of changing regulations and legislation, faster than we are able to identify these needs and impacts through manual practices, and it can improve the accuracy and precision of business and risk forecasting. Opens tremendous new opportunities to improve sustainability.

democratization of information

AI will also play a big role in breaking down data silos within large organizations. While most of the attention on GenAI focuses on its output, the data that goes into programming these large language models is even more important when it comes to generating accurate, unbiased results. The need for comprehensive data has become a compelling mechanism for corporations to break down silos and make true cross-enterprise data available so that knowledge workers can see the whole picture when developing new strategies.

These changes won’t happen overnight and we’re sure to face some challenges along the way. recently, Elon Musk announced The launch of a new GenAI software designed to answer questions “with a little intelligence and a rebellious streak.” The news comes on the heels of an executive order from President Biden calling for new standards for AI safety and security. We are clearly in a time of rapid change and uncertainty when it comes to the future of this technology.

However, we also live in an age of unprecedented adaptability, where businesses and professionals are ready to shake up the status quo. This coming year will be an exciting year.

Source: www.bing.com