Beyond Memes: How Chimpzy Redefines Giving and Passive Earning with Web3

Chimpzy ($CHMPZ) is redefining giving and passive earning in the Web3 space after already contributing to charitable organizations, helping fight deforestation and protect endangered animals.

The project has already raised over $1.98 million in funding as investors flock to this passive income project with a purpose.

With a series of donations under its belt and nearly $2 million raised, it’s clear that investors are supporting this token as a disruptive force in the meme space that moves the narrative beyond memes.

Beyond Memes: Chimp proves Web3 can be used to better the world

Chimpzy is on a mission to show how Web3 innovation can be used to make the world a better place.

Even during its fundraising stages, the project has managed to make notable contributions that have helped save endangered elephants and black jaguars, rescue neglected animals in war-torn countries, and plant over 20,000 trees.

Meme coin projects let DeFi investors earn a passive income while doing their part in saving animals and fighting climate change at the same time.

Chimpzy is one of the only meme coins rooted in the real world that continues to make an impact while still in the presale stage.

The project wants to be a bright light in the crypto industry, which is commonly seen as a leech on society due to prevalent scams.

It seeks to disrupt how we contribute to charity through an ecosystem that provides rewards and token pumps.

Three ways of passive income

The ecosystem has three streams of passive income, which also helps raise money to make charitable contributions.

The first way to shop-to-earn is through the Chimpzy Store, which was recently launched.

Chimps welcomes everyone to browse through the new Chimps Shop! ➡️This is Part 1 of our 2 part Onstage Inauguration. In this first section you can browse Chimpzy gear in the shop and create an account. You won’t be able to buy yet because we are still… pic.twitter.com/h9rHCv7f0c – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 13 October 2023

The Chimpzy Store allows users to purchase Chimpzy branded merchandise, representing the fight against climate change and animal extinction.

Profits made at the store are used to raise funds for the charity, and users earn $CHMPZ rewards for their purchases.

The second route is through trade-to-earn NFT marketplaces. Users earn a portion of the trading fees generated on this marketplace, making it the first NFT marketplace to do so.

The third route is through the zero tolerance play-to-earn Chimpzy game, which awards players rewards when they reach certain milestones.

Chimp NFT passports tie the entire ecosystem together and are essential to generating the most passive income in the ecosystem and providing clear benefits to their holders.

NFT Passports offer benefits such as higher rewards in the Chimpzy Store, a larger share of the trading fees generated on the NFT marketplace, and increased earnings in the Chimpzy Zero Tolerance game.

NFT Passports will be made available for purchase and minting after the presale, and investors can use their $CHMPZ tokens to purchase them.

All work: extraordinary donations have already been made

Chimpzi is not a project that is all talk and no action. Instead, it’s all about taking action after making a notable donation to the charity during fundraising.

The best thing about these donations is that they can be fully verified on-chain as they are made through The Giving Block – an organization that facilitates crypto donations to verified charities.

As a result, Chimpzy is a Web3 project that is completely transparent in its entire efforts.

There is a long list of donations made by the project, which is available to view on its donation page.

Notable donations include a $15,000 contribution to the WILD Foundation to help save the remaining 150 desert-adapted elephants, allowing rangers to save them from extinction;

Chimp makes news and appears on CoinTelegraph! – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 25 may 2023

She also donated to Forgotten Animals to help neutered cats and dogs abandoned during the Ukraine War to increase their chances of being rehomed;

Chimp donated to Forgotten Animals Organization! Chimp Army has done it again and this time we have funded the spaying and neutering of 250 cats or 180 dogs abandoned during the war in Ukraine, increasing their chances of coming home. Funding can also help… pic.twitter.com/VrNii47Hwl – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 24 October 2023

In addition, he has donated 1,000 square meters of Australian rainforest to Rainforest Rescue to protect;

Chimp donated to Rainforest Rescue to help protect 1000 square meters of Australian rainforest! Rainforest Rescue made this video to thank Chimp Army for their donation and for helping protect a part of their rainforest. This is another example… pic.twitter.com/C4nocmzVRc – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 28 September 2023

As you can see, Chimpzy is one of the only Web3 meme coins that is making a positive impact on the world.

Buy $CHMPZ and Win Up to $1,000,000 $CHMPZ

The presale is currently in its final stages, with the token being sold for $0.0014.

It is important to note that the presale uses an ascending pricing level, which means that the cost of the token will rise to $0.00155 in the next phase.

Therefore, those deploying early will benefit most from lower entry prices.

Additionally, Chimpzy is currently hosting a pre-sale giveaway, allowing investors to win prizes.

End of Chimp Presale Giveaway 🥳 Are you ready for some exciting news? As we approach our 2 million softcap, we are thrilled to present our Chimp End of Presale Giveaway! Your chance to win the CHMPZ token jackpot is here, and it’s just as thrilling!🚀🔥… pic.twitter.com/B8HqUQxIRj – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 1 November 2023

One lucky investor who purchases more than $150 $CHMPZ will have the chance to win $500,000 $CHMPZ tokens for every $50,000 milestone.

Additionally, the person who purchases the highest amount of $CHMPZ before the next $50,000 milestone will win 1,000,000 $CHMPZ tokens.

The giveaway will expire before the pre-sale ends.

Overall, Chimpzy is a breath of fresh air in a meme coin sector that is filled with meaningless projects.

Given the extraordinary support the project has received, $CHMPZ is poised to reach extraordinary heights following its pre-sale.

