Beyond consciousness: How meditators voluntarily enter the void state - Neuroscience News

Summary: Experienced meditators can voluntarily induce an unconscious state, known as cessation, without the use of drugs. This ability, seen in Tibetan Buddhist practice, allows meditators to experience a momentary void of consciousness, followed by increased mental clarity.

Conducted in several countries, the study used EEG spectral analysis to objectively measure brain activity during these cessation events. By correlating the meditator’s first-person experience with neuroimaging data, researchers have gained insight into the profound modulation of consciousness achieved through advanced meditation practices.

Important facts:

Experienced meditators can voluntarily enter a state of cessation, losing consciousness momentarily without outside assistance. The study analyzed 37 expiration events in an expert meditator over 29 sessions using EEG spectral analysis. This research opens new avenues for understanding consciousness modulation through meditation.

Source: BIAL Foundation

One study shows that experienced meditators are able to voluntarily control their state of consciousness during meditation. In other words, they have the unusual ability to induce a transient void of consciousness during cessation through massive modulation of brain activity, without the use of drugs.

Under what conditions can a person lose consciousness? Anesthetization, brain trauma, intoxication, epilepsy, seizure, or other fainting/syncopal episode can cause complete loss of consciousness due to decreased blood flow to the brain. But can anesthesia be induced without the use of drugs?

In a phenomenon known as cessation (or nirodha according to Tibetan Buddhist terminology), meditators lose consciousness for a period of time, but upon awakening again, they experience significant changes in the way their mind works. Occurs, which also includes deep mental experience. and conceptual clarity.

Matthew Sackett, together with researchers from Australia, the Netherlands, and the United States, realized that the idea that a meditator has the ability to “turn off” consciousness could have wide-ranging implications for our understanding of how cognition works. , but they also found that previous research on cessation had several limitations, namely the fact that few expert meditators have reached the level of attention where cessation occurs, and that cessation is also difficult to predict.

The article, “Investigating Advanced Mindfulness Meditation ‘Expiration’ Experiences Using EEG Spectral Analysis in an Intensity Sample Case Study,” was published in the journal in November. neuropsychologyThe authors explain that, in this intensive case study, they overcame these challenges by recruiting an expert meditator who reported being able to enter into and report on many of the cessation phenomena that emerged during repeated meditation sessions.

The researchers used a neurophenomenological approach in which “first-person” descriptions of cessation are related to objective neuroimaging data. In other words, expert meditators systematically evaluated mental and physical processes (context, input, event, output, after-effects) as they experienced them, and used these evaluations in subsequent EEG-based analyses. It was used to group and select events.

Spectral analysis of EEG data surrounding the participant’s 37 expiration events recorded over 29 sessions made it possible to link expiration to objective and intrinsic measures of brain activity related to consciousness and higher-level psychological functioning.

According to researcher Matthew Sackett, “These results provide preliminary evidence for the ability of skilled meditators to voluntarily and profoundly modify their state of consciousness and warrant further study of these unique states using neuroscience and other empirical approaches.” lay the foundation for”.

About this consciousness research news

Author: press team

Source: BIAL Foundation

contact: Press Team – BIAL Foundation

image: Image attributed to Neuroscience News

Original Research: open access.

“Investigating Advanced Mindfulness Meditation “Expiration” Experiences Using EEG Spectral Analysis in an Intensive Sample Case Study” by Avijit Chaudhary et al. neuropsychology

abstract

Investigating advanced mindfulness meditation “termination” experiences using EEG spectral analysis in an intensive sample case study

Mindfulness meditation is a contemplative practice informed by Buddhism that targets the development of present-focused awareness and non-judgment of experience. Interest in mindfulness is growing, and it has been shown to be effective in improving mental and physical health in clinical and non-clinical contexts.

In this report, for the first time, we used electroencephalography (EEG) with a neurophenomenological approach to investigate the neural signature of “termination” events, which are the dramatic experiences of complete dissociation in awareness similar to loss of consciousness, which have been reported. It is known to be experienced by very experienced meditators, and is considered proof of mastery of mindfulness meditation.

We intensively sampled these cessations experienced by an advanced meditator (with over 23,000 hours of meditation training) and analyzed 37 cessation events collected in 29 EEG sessions between November 12, 2019 and March 11, 2020 . Spectral analysis of EEG data surrounding expiration revealed that these events were marked by a massive alpha-power reduction starting approximately 40 seconds before their onset, and that alpha-power was lowest immediately after expiration. Was.

Region-of-interest (ROI) based investigation of this finding revealed that this alpha-suppression led to a linear reduction in occipital and parietal regions of the brain during the pre-extinction time period.

Additionally, there was a modest increase in theta power for the central, parietal, and right temporal ROIs during the pre-termination time frame, whereas power in the delta and beta frequency bands did not differ significantly around termination.

By linking cessation to objective and internal measures of brain activity (i.e., EEG power) that are related to consciousness and higher-level psychological functioning, these results lay the foundation for the ability of experienced meditators to voluntarily modify their states of consciousness. Provide evidence. To study these unique conditions using neuroscientific approaches.

Source: neurosciencenews.com