Beyond Business Financial Solutions, Inc. Interview with Nathan Garris, financial leader of CEOWorld – CEOWorld Magazine

To be truly successful in business, professionals need the talent to create wealth and the intelligence to preserve it. This is usually where a certified financial planner comes in, and it’s why clients turn to individuals like Nathan Garris, CFP, EPC, CIWM, FCSI, a Canadian Certified Financial Planner and Certified International Wealth Manager.

Beyond Business Financial Solutions, Inc. in Edmonton, Alberta. As Principal of Inc., Nathan Garries demonstrates leadership for his industry as well as individual clients. His focus is on helping families and businesses reach their goals and achieve financial success. He provides timely counsel about risks and opportunities, as well as insight into investment opportunities ranging from major corporations to lesser-known startups with promising earning potential.

recently, ceoworld The magazine was able to speak with Nathan about a range of topics from business leadership to financial planning.

Why: What would you say are the keys to success in the financial industry?

Nathan Garris: For me, this is a two-part question, as my role is both a financial advisor and a businessman. I have worked as a Certified Financial Planner for BB Financial since 2002, advising clients and, at the same time, helping grow our firm’s business. So I am both an investor and an entrepreneur, and the two roles match exactly.

As far as being successful in both of those roles, I learned those principles early on. I come from a family of three generations of financial professionals, and they have taught me the basics of investing and saving and balancing risk and reward at home.

At the heart of those lessons is the idea that ‘honesty is the best policy.’ I’ve tried to build my own business with the same approach as my family. I have helped BB Financial grow by earning the trust of our clients through a commitment to transparency, accountability and candor. I think this is the key to success.

Many people working in financial services have a “compliance” mentality. Sure, they are making sure to follow the letter of the law and follow every regulation, but it stops there. To them, “due diligence” means doing the minimum amount of work. But we have structured BB Financial to go beyond those legal obligations and provide additional safeguards for our customers. And as a result, we have created a stronger layer of trust as well as security.

Why: What are some important principles of financial health that most people neglect to consider?

Nathan Garris: I will cite two fundamental pillars of financial success that many people do not consider because they are not familiar with the concepts. The first is the principle of “opportunity cost”, which is based on the fact that every financial decision has multiple consequences. There are opportunities you are taking advantage of today and there are future opportunities that may be out of your reach, all based on the decisions you make at a particular moment.

When you buy a new car this year, instead of starting to save for your retirement or a child’s college tuition, the opportunity cost is all the growth you could get from that amount over ten, twenty, thirty years. For example, if you invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 index ten years ago, it would be worth about $3,200 today. This is according to an analysis conducted this year by CNBC. Now what if you had spent that $1,000 ten years ago? Of course, you couldn’t buy a car from him, but let’s say you bought a product that has a similar depreciation trajectory. Today you will be out of a thousand and you will have an item whose market value is much less than that. But most importantly, you may have missed the opportunity to grow your money over a decade. Your opportunity cost for making the purchase is $3,200 – and the meter is still running. That thousand could continue to grow far into the future.

Why: And the second pillar of financial success?

Nathan Garris: This is diversification – for many reasons. Diversification has many benefits, the most important of which is that it helps you sleep at night. And as a financial planner, I want my clients to enjoy a low-stress life. This means paying close attention to the risk tolerance and preferred time frame for each investor.

With diversification, your risk is widely distributed. Equities may go down, but the bonds in your portfolio may go up, or at least provide a stable base for your investments. Within equities, there are many options, from blue chips to high-risk, high-reward small-cap opportunities. There are also many types of bonds – bonds backed by municipal or other government entities generally offer the safest harbor. Commodities, real estate and private equity are also popular ways to diversify portfolios and spread risk.

Once an investor understands this concept, it is important for the client to also take the time to periodically review asset class allocations, make adjustments for individual performance, and fine-tune the balance between risk and reward. Is equally important. This enhances the benefits of diversification, and optimizes peace of mind.

