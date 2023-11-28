Beyond Amazon: Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht, $65 million jet and $42 million watch for millennia built in the mountains of West Texas - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), TEMA ETF Trust TEMA Luxury ETF (ARCA:LX )

Whereas jeff bezos He acquired his wealth through the widespread sale of everyday, often cheap, goods. Amazon.com, Inc. The billionaire entrepreneur and founder of e-commerce giant AMZN is known for his lavish lifestyle and collection of extraordinary assets that shows his immense wealth.

From multimillion-dollar mansions to private jets, Bezos’s wealth includes some of the most expensive items money can buy. While his car collection is estimated to be worth around $20 million, one of the world’s richest men spent $500 million on a superyacht in 2018, the backdrop for Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez’s lavish European tour last summer. where, according to the Daily Mail, the 53-year-old mother of three showed off a $35,000 Hermes purse.

Some cool things Bezos owns: According to CARHP, some of the vehicle models in Bezos’ collection include lamborghini Veneno Roadster, A koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, A Bugatti Veron Mansori, A W Motors Lykan HyperSport, A ferrari pininfarina sergio and a mercedes benz S450.

As a symbol of long-term thinking, Bezos paid $42 million to erect a giant clock in the mountains of West Texas, known as the “10,000-Year-Old Clock,” according to GOBankingRates.

Bezos’s eight-seater Gulf Stream According to the publication, the G-650ER private jet cost the billionaire $65 million and is one of only a few in the fleet, which includes a bomber Global Express.

As far as pets go, it’s not clear if Bezos has any of the living kind, but the Washington Post owner spent $74,500 on a robot dog named “Spot” that can even open doors. Could, wrote Geobankingrates.

According to the outlet, Bezos also has a large portfolio of properties, including a set of five units in a Manhattan building reportedly worth $119 million and the Old Textiles Museum in Washington, D.C., which he purchased for $23 million , but after renovation it cost $35 million. ,

Source: www.benzinga.com