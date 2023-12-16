Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles plans film, TV projects based on his experiences in 1960s Alabama

Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles has a story to tell about growing up in Alabama in the early 1960s. According to a report from Variety, the Gadsden native detailed those years in his 2017 memoir, “Racism from the Eyes of a Child,” and now he plans to adapt his book for the screen.

Knowles, a music executive, producer and business consultant, is partnering with Se Unkel Entertainment, a production company, to adapt her memoir into a film and limited TV series, Variety said.

The report states, “The film will cover the first part of his book and describe Knowles’ early years growing up in the epicenter of race riots in Alabama in the early ’60s.” “He was one of six black students attending an all-white school and took part in peaceful protests where he was burned with cattle and, on one occasion, arrested four times in a single day I went.”

Knowles, 71, was one of the first black students to attend Litchfield Junior High School and Gadsden High School.

“I had some real bad experiences there during segregation growing up, so I couldn’t wait to get out of Gadsden and never come back,” Knowles said during an interview with The Birmingham News in 2003.

Robert Unkel of Se Unkel Entertainment, a film and TV producer, told Variety that a film script based on Knowles’ memoir is complete and ready to be brought to market, the report said.

Knowles earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and business administration from Fisk University in the 1970s. He later founded Music World Entertainment and was the architect and supervisor of Destiny’s Child, the girl group that launched Beyoncé’s career. Beyoncé went solo in 2003, and Knowles remained her manager until 2011. The R&B and pop superstar referenced his father through the lines “My daddy’s Alabama, momma’s Louisiana” in the 2016 song “Formation.”

In 2015, Knowles received a Master of Business Administration from Indiana-based Cornerstone Christian Bible College International. He also holds an honorary doctorate from that school.

According to her website, Knowles has five books, including “Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story” and “The DNA of Achievers.” He also works as a speaker on topics such as entrepreneurship and business development.

