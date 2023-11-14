Beware the world's 'weirdest, weirdest' business class layout

A YouTube creator couple have come across one of the strangest business class layouts they’ve ever seen, describing it as ‘weird’, ‘weird’ and ‘the worst thing to fly in the sky’.

Earlier this year, we announced that an old and dilapidated United Airlines plane was home to the worst business class layout due to its ‘coffin seats’ and the excess of unwanted eye contact expected at an altitude of 30,000 feet. However, a new contender may be competing for that coveted top spot…

Cara and Nate, a happy couple of YouTube content creators hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, decided to fly in Air New Zealand’s infamous business class. Costing them around A$5400 for two separate flights, totaling around eight hours, the pair were warned in advance about the cabin layout for what some described as ‘the worst flight in the sky’ Branded.

In fairness to Air New Zealand, it’s worth noting that the pre-boarding process offered by the airline was pleasant: the couple reported that they got through check-in smoothly and, as is customary when you fly business class, buy tickets, they were entitled to full benefits. Access to their well-reviewed business lounge, where they enjoyed a variety of hot and cold meals, barista-made coffee and all the expected trimmings.

However, when fights broke out between the couple, things took an expected and unpleasant turn…

Benefits of Air New Zealand’s Boeing 777 Business Class

There’s a lot to like in this business-class cabin, and those things shouldn’t be overlooked before getting into the real weirdness of the experience: Cara was greeted with a complimentary welcome drink and immediately started watching movies on the entertainment system. Appreciated the huge offer. And TV.

Other benefits include a surprisingly extensive number of outlets for device charging, despite the aircraft’s somewhat advanced years, as well as great food and high-speed WiFi for the duration of the Sydney to Auckland journey.

However, despite all this, there are not enough amenities in the world to ignore Kara’s initial reaction to the cabin layout:

“it’s so weird.” Cara of ‘Daily Drop’

As you can see, things get cozy on Air NZ. Image: YouTube

Problem with Air New Zealand’s Boeing 777 business class

There’s really no two ways about it: Air New Zealand’s seat configuration leaves a lot to be desired. The awkward placement of the seats facing the nearest aisle – not the front of the plane, as is customary on most carriers – causes a lot of awkward and unwanted conversation and eye contact with other passengers.

Perhaps the strangest part of the layout is the fact that as well as the seat configuration where you see “a lot of other people’s heads” during your journey, the seat in front of you also doubles as your footrest, giving you incredible comfort. There’s something weird about spreading your legs to relax and they’ve got a less-than-ideal nickname:

“The world’s strangest friend seat.” Nate of ‘Daily Drop’

However, the couple also said that once the seats converted into fully reclining beds, they were undeniably comfortable, relaxing, and easy to sleep on… if you can get the proximity to your fellow passengers.

You can see the purple glow… but also the strange layout. Image: YouTube

Bottom line: be careful

While the couple are quick to point out that any travel in business class is better than economy class – so as not to sound overly demanding or spoiled, it indicates a respectable self-awareness that many people in the travel content creation sector lack. There is a serious lack of – they did not do that. Overall rate this experience very high.

Even though the second leg of his journey – this time from Auckland to Tahiti – included an updated business class that bathed the cabin in a delightful purple glow, he said it was overall similar to the first leg because it had very uninspiring stuff. Was.

Nevertheless, he rated the experience a respectable 71 out of 100, allowing the efficiencies in the lounge, dining and technical departments to fully compensate for the leftfield cabin layout. So, next time you are flying down, be careful in booking your business class.

Source: www.dmarge.com